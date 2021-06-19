Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your house-cleaning gear, whether you need a new vacuum, a robotic self-cleaning vacuum, or something else. Amazon is hosting Prime Day deals on a huge selection of items, including cleaning and maintenance devices. These excellent discounts don’t come around often.

If you prefer to control the vacuum yourself, Amazon is offering an impressive discount on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that is meant to suck up animal hair and much, much more. Right now, you can get the V10 for $520, which is nearly $80 off the full price. That’s a great offer for this lightweight and effective cleaning machine.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, one of the best Dyson vacuums is designed for versatility, speed, and convenience. It’s also powerful enough to deep clean your home and remove pet hair, dander, debris, and much more. It works like a standard vacuum, but it also transforms quickly and effortlessly into a handheld device, so you can clean stairs, couches, and all the hidden, hard-to-reach spaces.

It has three cleaning modes and runs for up to 60 minutes per charge. The suction is 55% more powerful than the previous model, the Dyson V7 so it’s a huge step-up. The inbuilt filtration system will remove 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens. This model was specifically designed to clean animal fur, hair, and dander in pet-loving homes. If you have a pet, you know how frustrating it is to get rid of the messes they can make.

Amazon is slashing nearly $80 off the normal price of $600 as an early Prime Day deal, which drops the total down to $520. Free two-day Prime shipping is not eligible as part of this promotion (though free shipping at a slower rate is), but the price is still cheaper than other sellers. We don’t know how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss it, you should act soon.

More Prime Day Dyson deals available now

Not a fan of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum? There are a ton of other early Prime Day Dyson deals happening today. We took the liberty of rounding up some of the best below. You don’t want to miss any of these.

