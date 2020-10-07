Early Prime Day Deal: Save $10 on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

The Super Mario franchise has evolved from its 2D platformer roots to new classics such as the 3D adventure Super Mario Odyssey and racing title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but side-scrolling Super Mario games have retained their popularity, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is on sale as part of early Prime Day deals ahead of the big October 13 and October 14 sales event. If you were looking forward to Prime Day gaming deals, the offer for the Nintendo Switch game is already live, at a price of $50 — a $10 discount on its original price of $60.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is an updated version of New Super Mario Bros. U for the Nintendo Wii U. The game was overlooked in its original release due to the lackluster sales of the Nintendo Wii U, but it was rejuvenated with its 2019 release for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to improved graphics, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe adds Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters, and includes the New Super Luigi U expansion that amps up the difficulty and introduces new mechanics.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe also offers a multiplayer feature that will allow you to play with up to three friends on each stage. With the game’s simple controls, each player only needs one Joy-Con controller, so you can already dive into two-player games even if you don’t have a spare pair of Joy-Cons.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe will look and feel like the classic Super Mario platformers right from the start, with a story that still revolves around you helping Mario save the kidnapped Princess Peach from the hands of Bowser. The worlds and levels, however, provide a dynamic experience that fans of the series will love, not only to complete, but also to explore.

Nintendo Switch owners shouldn’t pass up New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, especially those who weren’t able to play its predecessor on the Nintendo Wii U. At a price of $50, for a $10 reduction from the original price of $60, the game is a steal due to the countless hours of fun that it will offer, whether you are at home or on the go.

