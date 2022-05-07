 Skip to main content
Your coffee will never go cold with this smart mug

Albert Bassili
By
Ember - Temperature Control Smart Mug - 10 oz - Black

It’s often the little pleasures in life that we can take most comfort in and enjoy ourselves with. One of these is a nice hot cup of your favorite drink. Whether it’s tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, it can be invigorating and get our minds off things or help us get up in the morning. Of course, life also tends to get busy, and that’s when your nice hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate can go cold and start to taste … unpleasant.

That’s where smart mugs like the Ember Mug come in, as it allows you to keep your drink warm and feeling fresh even hours later, and you can even carry it around with you! In fact, even though it may seem like a luxury, Best Buy has a great deal going on with the new Ember Mug on sale for just $130, down from $150.

Right off the bat, one of the big advantages of the Ember mug is that you can set it to a specific temperature between 120 – 145 degrees F using the Ember app. That makes it pretty versatile since you can use it for any hot drink and keep it at exactly the perfect temperature. It’s also great for use in winter, where having a hotter drink can warm you up a lot more. You’ll also be happy to know that it can manage up to 80 minutes of heating, so you can take it with you around the house or beyond, and not worry about your drink getting cold.

If that isn’t enough for you, the Ember Mug also comes with a charging coaster, so in theory, it could run indefinitely as long as you use that feature. It also has a 14-fluid-ounce capacity, which should be more than enough for most folks, although we can certainly understand having a strong addiction to coffee or hot chocolate. Finally, it comes in four different colors to pick from; black, white, blue, and copper.

Overall, the Ember Mug is a great little device if you enjoy having your drinks hot, and with this deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $130, it’s OK to give yourself the little luxury; just don’t throw it in the microwave since it’s not rated for that! While you’re at it, consider pairing this smart mug with one of these coffee maker deals.

