Keep active and get a refurbished Fitbit Charge 3 on Walmart for 25% less

Share

The Fitbit Charge 2 has long been the company’s bestselling fitness tracker to date. Affordably priced and filled with features that can give you a better insight into your health, it has now been upgraded through the Fitbit Charge 3. It basically still does the same things but has been made better with a more refined fit, functions, and accessories.

Right now, you can get a refurbished Fitbit Charge 3 on Walmart for a cool 25% less. Stay active and track your progress for just $112 instead of the usual $150.

The Fitbit Charge 3’s design isn’t that radically different from its predecessor, but the touchscreen is now slightly larger and more acutely responsive. Its aerospace-grade aluminum case and Gorilla Glass 3 make it durable and you have the option to replace the band with designs that range from sporty to dressy. Unlike the Charge 2, there is no longer a physical side button for toggling through the menu or pausing a workout. Instead, you will find an inductive button in its place that responds with haptic feedback, creating a far sleeker look that also makes the Charge 3 swim-proof so you can track your laps in the pool.

With the Charge 3’s larger touchscreen, you can now read entire messages and notifications without having to follow side-scrolling text. You can also view two apps on the screen simultaneously now. It’s a far cry from the Apple Watch’s impressive interface, but it’s still an improvement. What’s more, it is now a proper touchscreen, unlike the Charge 2’s tap screen. Navigation has been made easier through simple swiping and light tapping instead of aggressively jabbing on the device to view workout stats and metrics.

Its wellness features have been expanded to track more than 15 different types of exercises. Besides keeping tabs on steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, steps climbed, and heart rate, you can also use the Charge 3 to measure your blood’s oxygen level through the built-in SPO2 sensor, something that the Fitbit Ionic and Versa also have. You can monitor your sleeping pattern as well, and Fitbit’s excellent mobile app aggregates all the data and presents them clearly and comprehensibly.

The Charge 3’s battery life can last a terrific seven days on a single charge, which makes it the ideal companion for long term outdoor activity tracking where you might not have access to power. In comparison, the Apple Watch can only last a paltry two days tops.

Unfortunately, this watch doesn’t have built-in GPS, and sometimes it’s hard to make out some of the information on the watch face. It’s easy to tell the time, but a quick glance to check how many steps you’ve taken won’t do it.

We gave the Fitbit Charge 3 a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars rating in our review in 2018. It’s not as feature-packed as Fitbit’s latest offering, the Versa, but it’s still an excellent device that boasts multiple functions, a tremendous battery life, and a more responsive interface.

For more options visit these pages for our best smartwatches and fitness trackers. And since it’s almost Labor Day visit this page for an exciting array of sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.