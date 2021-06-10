Looking to track your fitness in an inexpensive yet stylish way or maybe treat Dad this Father’s Day to a similar experience? As part of the early Prime Day deals going on at the moment, you can snap up a Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker for just $100 right now at Amazon. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price, working out to a massive 33% off. There’s rarely been a better time to buy a Fitbit Charge 4 and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed by the features you can get for the price.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great all-rounder of a fitness tracker. We called it ‘the only fitness tracker you need’ in our Fitbit Charge 4 review and we stand by that. Consistently ranked as one of the best fitness trackers out there, at its simplest, the Fitbit Charge 4 monitors your daily steps and calorie intake, but it also does so much more than that.

It has a built-in GPS that helps you track your pace and distance on screen while you’re exploring the world with a workout intensity map on the app that shows how your heart rate changes depending on what you’re doing. Alongside that is the Active Zone Minutes function, which tells you when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercises so you know exactly how to push yourself during workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 4 offers over 20 goal-based exercise modes including swimming thanks to its swim-proof and water-resistant nature. With up to a 7-day battery life (or up to 5 hours with GPS switched on), you won’t have to worry about recharging it so often either. It’ll even monitor your sleep patterns so you can truly see any issues that may arise.

With $50 off the usual price, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a no-brainer for anyone looking to take their fitness more seriously.

