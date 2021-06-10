  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fitbit Charge 4 just got a hefty discount in time for Father’s Day

By

Looking to track your fitness in an inexpensive yet stylish way or maybe treat Dad this Father’s Day to a similar experience? As part of the early Prime Day deals going on at the moment, you can snap up a Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker for just $100 right now at Amazon. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price, working out to a massive 33% off. There’s rarely been a better time to buy a Fitbit Charge 4 and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed by the features you can get for the price.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great all-rounder of a fitness tracker. We called it ‘the only fitness tracker you need’ in our Fitbit Charge 4 review and we stand by that. Consistently ranked as one of the best fitness trackers out there, at its simplest, the Fitbit Charge 4 monitors your daily steps and calorie intake, but it also does so much more than that.

It has a built-in GPS that helps you track your pace and distance on screen while you’re exploring the world with a workout intensity map on the app that shows how your heart rate changes depending on what you’re doing. Alongside that is the Active Zone Minutes function, which tells you when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercises so you know exactly how to push yourself during workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 4 offers over 20 goal-based exercise modes including swimming thanks to its swim-proof and water-resistant nature. With up to a 7-day battery life (or up to 5 hours with GPS switched on), you won’t have to worry about recharging it so often either. It’ll even monitor your sleep patterns so you can truly see any issues that may arise.

With $50 off the usual price, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a no-brainer for anyone looking to take their fitness more seriously.

If you haven’t quite decided on a Fitbit Charge 4 either because you want to spend less or more, we’ve got all the best Prime Day smartwatch deals for you so you can find the right wearable for your needs. Alternatively, if you know a Fitbit is for you but you haven’t settled on which one, our look at Prime Day Fitbit deals has you covered, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

4G vs. LTE: The differences explained

The best iPhone X battery cases for 2021

best iphone x battery cases

The best fitness trackers for 2021

fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999

Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Prime Day?

kindles pre black friday amazon deals kindle oasis 2019 review 8 1500x1000

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for June 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best Cheap Philips Hue deals for June 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best cheap PlayStation deals for June 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Best cheap printer deals for June 2021

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

Best cheap projector deals for June 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

The best cheap Razer deals for June 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best cheap Roku deals for May 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for June 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals