Smart wearables are becoming trendy these days, especially with fashion-forward brands like Michael Kors and Fossil joining the market. Right now, Amazon is running a hefty 35% discount on the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch, dropping its price to just $179. This deal applies to the blue, silver, rose gold, and brown color options. Whether you’re looking for a nice gift for your husband, dad, or boyfriend, or just want to up your style, you better not miss out on this sale.

At first glance, the Explorist HR looks like a classic mechanical watch. It flaunts an understated, masculine aesthetic that pairs well with a casual or formal look. Build quality is excellent, and you’ll find yourself wanting to show it off. You can select from the different watch faces to match your mood or outfit, and even personalize it with your favorite Instagram or Facebook photos. The styling possibilities are endless with this smartwatch.

BUY NOW

Just like most smartwatches, connecting it to your phone via Bluetooth will enable notifications. From text messages and calls to app and weather alerts, the watch will notify you right away through a gentle buzz. You can use it to control your music, set custom goals and alarms, and manage your calendar. There’s also a bunch of downloadable third-party apps that you can use with it. The unit is compatible with both Android and iOS devices — particularly Android OS 4.4 and up and iOS 9.3 and up — although performance can be different for both.

The Explorist HR also works as a basic fitness tracker. It uses an untethered GPS to track your distance and can play your stored music, which is perfect if you want to leave your phone behind for a run. It can also measure heart rate automatically during your workout, count steps taken, and show your fitness goal progress. You’ll also love its ability to track activities through Google Fit, allowing you to set daily goals and record workout sessions easily.

It may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier models from Apple or Fitbit, but the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch is a solid bet if you’re looking for a reasonably priced and stylish smartwatch. Order the blue, silver, rose gold, or brown variant on Amazon today at a discounted price of $179.

Browse through our curated deals page for more discounts on fitness trackers, Apple Watches, and other tech products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations