Now through January 31, Abt Electronics is offering free Apple AirPods 2 with the purchase of select equipment from NordicTrack and Pro-Form. This is in addition to any sales on the equipment itself, and we think it’s a great way to keep to your New Year’s resolutions, especially if they centered around getting or staying fit.

Residents of the Chicago area have long known Abt as the place to go for great deals. Outside of Chicago, however, not many know of the retailer. The company has attempted to change that over the years with some eye-popping deals on all kinds of electronics, and its latest deals on NordicTrack and Pro-Form fitness equipment is no exception.

The Best Deals

While there aren’t too many discounts available on equipment that are eligible for the promotion, we were able to spot a few that have some pretty substantial discounts. We spotted the Pro-Form 945 CE Elliptical on sale for $728, a $572 discount. One of the company’s mid-range models, the 945CE features a 5-inch LCD display and works with the company’s iFit fitness training app via Bluetooth. A one-year iFit subscription is included in the price.

Also on sale is the Pro-Form Premier 700 Treadmill, also iFit-enabled. Normally a $1,000 treadmill, Abt has this model marked down to $899. With iFit, the treadmill can automatically sync speed and incline to simulate running through wherever you’d like to go. Using Google Maps, you plan out the route, upload it to iFit, and the treadmill does the rest. The Premier 700 has a top incline of 12% and a top speed of 12mph, more than enough for even experienced runners.

Again, even though these are on sale, they’re still eligible for the AirPods 2 promotion (and there’s free shipping too). There are several other well-reviewed models from both Nordic Track and Pro-Form that are also available. We’ve listed the best below.

Ellipticals



Of the ellipticals, the Pro-Form models are the best reviewed. We’d especially recommend you take a look at the tech-packed CardioHIIT Trainer Elliptical as it’s packed with a lot of extra functionality and tech at a reasonable price.

Pro-Form PRO 12.9 Elliptical – $1,400

– $1,400 Pro-Form CardioHIIT Trainer Elliptical – $1,100

– $1,100 Pro-Form Endurance 520 E Elliptical – $700

Treadmills

There are treadmills from both NordicTrack and Pro-Form that are eligible for the promotion. We’d recommend you check out either the NordicTrack Commercial 2450 or ProForm Smart Pro 5000 treadmills. Both offer the iFit interactive training service, and include large built-in LCD screens so you won’t need to fumble with your phone during your workout.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill – $2,300

– $2,300 Pro-Form SMART Pro 5000 Treadmill – $1,800

– $1,800 NordicTrack Elite 5800 Pro Treadmill – $1,600

Exercise Bikes

A few exercise bikes are available with Abt’s promotion, including the well-reviewed S22i bike with its insanely big 22-inch touchscreen. But there are much cheaper options to choose from as well.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike – $2,000

– $2,000 Pro-Form 440 ES Exercise Bike – $550

– $550 Pro-Form 8.0 EX Exercise Bike – $450

More fitness equipment deals

If you’re looking for other great fitness deals, after checking out Abt’s great deals, be sure to check out our roundups of the best ellipticals, the best treadmills, and the best exercise bikes. While you won’t get a free pair of AirPods, some of the deals we’ve uncovered recently more than make up for that (and you could use the savings to buy a pair of AirPods anyway!)

Who is Abt Electronics?

Located in Glenview, Illinois, Abt Electronics is the largest single-store electronics and appliance dealer in the country. While this family-owned business is mostly visited by greater Chicago-area residents, it has incredible online deals that often match or beat larger chain retailers. It also offers a low-price guarantee, meaning shoppers can rest easy knowing they’re getting the best price on their favorite products.

