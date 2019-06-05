Digital Trends
Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat & Google Home Mini bundle discount

William Hank
Smart thermostats are a great way to weather the heat in an energy-efficient way, while smart speakers are, well, just all-around awesome. So, what better way to kick-start your summer than by bundling both together at a bargain? Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. It’s a win-win.

Nest Learning Thermostat

Smart thermostats have been dominated by Nest and its rival Ecobee for over a decade. The two brands each have their own advantages, and we admit a slight preference to the Ecobee 4, but the Nest Learning Thermostat certainly shouldn’t be left out in the cold. No ordinary thermostat, the Nest, as its name implies, learns the temperatures you prefer, and adjusts your home to custom schedules, programming itself in just one week. A sleek, metal-ringed display looks great on any wall, and remote access through the Nest app gives you total control over your smart thermostat from any room with a Wi-Fi connected phone, tablet, or laptop.

An array of other energy-saving features will have you wondering why it took so long to install a smart thermostat. For instance, the Nest turns itself down after you leave, so you’re not heating or cooling an empty home, and the simple Nest device lets you know when you’ve selected an energy-efficient temperature. Energy and History Reports keep you up-to-date on usage, and safety temperature alerts keep you informed if your home gets too hot or cold. All told, the Nest thermostat’s energy-saving capability has been shown in studies to save users an average of 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. Now, that’s utility made smart. And speaking of smart…

Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini

A smart speaker is a great gadget to treat yourself to after you’ve, say, saved your family a bunch of money by installing a smart thermostat. The compact but capable Google Home Mini is an affordable option at under $50, but this bundle from Walmart includes it for free, so it’s kind of a no-brainer, isn’t it?

The Google Home Mini is the brand’s smallest smart speaker, but it packs plenty of features into its puck-sized package. Google Assistant enables audio commands to play music, answer questions, listen to news, take calls, and more, in addition to unlocking control of compatible smart home devices (including the Nest Learning Thermostat, of course.) Voice match technology lets the Mini differentiate your voice from other voices, and surprising strong sound from such a small speaker means you’ll hear everything as clearly as can be.

There’s no shortage of smart home devices you could or should be buying this summer, but a smart thermostat and a smart speaker are great places to start. With this bargain of a bundle from Walmart, you’ll be well on your way to the smartest home on the block.

