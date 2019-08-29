Samsung’s flagship smartphone range is now dominated by the 10 series, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore its predecessors. Although a little over two years old, the Galaxy S8 Plus is still an excellent pick if you want a flagship smartphone experience without burning a hole in your wallet. Amazon is running a sale on the unlocked version of the 64GB Galaxy S8 Plus right now, slashing its price from $590 down to $422. This deal may change or run out as the Labor Day weekend sale approaches, so you better grab it before it’s gone.

The Galaxy S8 Plus carries Samsung’s signature elegant design and build quality. We even named it as the prettiest smartphone of 2017, flaunting an aesthetic profile that compares well with the newer models. But good looks aren’t the only thing it’s got. It also packs a wealth of great features under the hood, including a stunning display, a snappy processor, and a stellar camera.

Samsung added skimpy bezels to this unit, making it one of the first smartphones to have an edge-to-edge display. Just like the smaller S8, the S8 Plus flaunts a Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. It also has a mobile HDR Premium certification which offers support for HDR content. Whether you’re watching a movie or browsing through photos, everything is displayed with sharp details and rich colors.

At its core is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, which is said to be more energy-efficient than the previous chipset models. This processor works with 4GB of RAM to deliver a smooth day-to-day performance. Moving through apps and multitasking are fluid, and games like FIFA Mobile and Asphalt Xtreme run with zero hiccups. Samsung’s Android skin, TouchWiz, has also improved. Aside from its attractive layout, it offers a lot of customization options which makes the S8 Plus experience more fun and convenient.

If you love taking photos with a phone, you will not be disappointed with the S8 Plus. Its rear camera can capture images with great quality and accurate colors, although it suffers a bit in low-light conditions. The front-facing camera works superb, giving you the option to add stickers, filters, and masks to your selfie just like Snapchat. It also has a Wide Selfie mode which makes group selfies so much easier.

Score an unlocked 64GB Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus today on Amazon at a discounted price of $422. We also spotted a deal on its smaller sibling, the S8, in case you’re after a smaller screen.

