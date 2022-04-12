While the modern world has some great technology, one big downside is that there are just too many things to plug in and not enough ports to plug them into. This can be a problem, especially if it’s something like a recessed TV where you constantly have to try to get behind it to reach the HDMI ports or switch the plug between devices. Thankfully, there is a solution, and HDMI switches help solve the issue of having too few ports. A Gana three-port HDMI switch is even on sale right now at Amazon for $13, down from $18, so it’s certainly worth a shot if you’re looking for a more convenient way to hook up multiple devices to a TV.

With this little device, you only need to plug it into one HDMI port on your TV to connect three different devices. It works perfectly fine with pretty much any device that connects via HDMI, from gaming consoles like an Xbox to streaming devices like an Apple TV. Even better, this little device can handle 4K at 30Hz, which is pretty impressive for something that costs a little bit less than $15. While most devices run better on higher resolutions, 30Hz at 4K isn’t too bad. Also, given that it’s HDMI 1.4 compatible, that means it should handle 1080p at 120Hz just fine, so for those of you who don’t have a 4K TV, this device should function exactly the same as if you had connected the cable directly.

The only real downside is that the only way to change inputs is by physically pressing the button on the switch itself, which is a bit of a hassle. While you do have to get up to use the switch, at least you don’t have to be pulling things out and trying to reach into tight spaces. You should also be aware that if a device draws power from the HDMI, you might need to connect two ports, although devices that draw power through HDMI are pretty rare, so you shouldn’t necessarily worry about that.

All in all, the Gana three-port switch is an excellent little accessory if you have tons of devices that need to connect to a single screen, and you can get one right now for only $13 at Amazon. While you’re at it, why not check out some other tech gadgets that might make your life easier.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

