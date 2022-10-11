Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day officially happened earlier this year in July, right now there’s another chance to score a bargain at Amazon. Amazon is running a second Prime Day-style event, called the Prime Early Access Sale, on October 11 and 12. That means you’ll be able to score great Prime Day deals on a wide range of products like electronics and gadgets if you act quickly. One offer that you shouldn’t miss out is on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Prime Day regulars will know that the Amazon sale days are one of the best times to buy Amazon’s own products like Fire Sticks or Echos as these typically see some deep discounts. And that’s certainly the case this time around, with a hefty 36% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Usually $55, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max today for just $35.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices on the market at any price. It not only offers cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support but it can also connect to your Wi-Fi 6 router to guarantee a solid signal with no buffering and packs in 2GB of memory. There’s also 8GB of storage, but that’s mostly for your apps since the video is streamed rather than stored locally.

Like any streaming device, it’s the apps that make the difference, and there’s no shortage of options here. Naturally, this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Deal comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, but you can also download and install everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+. There’s also support for a whole range of music streaming apps, such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. Since it’s an Amazon product, it ties in with the rest of your smart home devices via Alexa. You can link it up with a compatible Echo speaker for an immersive home theatre audio experience, and the included Alexa Voice Remote lets you call up your favorite movies and shows with just your voice.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also pulls ahead of the rest of Amazon’s Fire TV sticks with Live View Picture-in-Picture support, so when paired up with an Alexa-compatible home security camera or video doorbell, you can see what’s going on around your home at a glance without interrupting whatever you’re watching. However, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn’t just about streaming video. The 750MHz GPU lets you enjoy your favorite games using Amazon’s Luna game-streaming service, with an automatic low-latency mode that will ensure you experience as little lag as possible.

The best thing about this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Deal isn’t just the $35 price. You’re getting a powerful portable streaming stick that you can use with any TV and take anywhere.

