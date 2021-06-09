Several retailers are offering some crazy laptop deals to compete with Amazon’s early Prime Day sales and beyond. You’ll find some great discounts on Acer, Gateway, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Apple computers. It’s an excellent time to get yourself set up with a new work-from-home laptop you can also take into the office.

Walmart is offering the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook (GWTN156-1BL) for $439 with free two-day delivery. That’s over $300 off an ultra-portable laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. It has a low profile, just what you need to work or browse on the go.

When it comes to a laptop, you want power, performance, and versatility, but you also want a relatively portable system that’s easy to pack away and set up anywhere. Cue the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which is thin and lightweight but still packs plenty of power into its compact frame. That’s why the Ryzen version made it on our list of the best student laptop deals.

It features a beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD LCD and IPS display, running at a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution. Movies and TV shows will look wonderful on it. Built-in stereo speakers with THX audio ensure media sounds great to match the vibrant display.

A 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, running at 1.0GHz up to 3.6GHz, powers it all. That’s backed by 16GB of onboard RAM, Windows 10 Home, and a 256GB solid-state drive. A built-in fingerprint scanner works with Windows Hello to make unlocking and accessing your system quick and easy, without sacrificing security.

Additional features include a microSD slot, USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, a built-in microphone, and a 1MP front-facing camera for video calls. Gateway says the battery should last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is impressive.

Available exclusively at Walmart, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is available for $310 off the full price of $749. That brings the final price to $439 plus free shipping, an awesome deal if you’re looking for a new laptop with good specs. It comes in black, blue, green, and pink, so you can personalize your look — and yes, all of those colors are on sale.

We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so take advantage while you can.

