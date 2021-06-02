Get Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE Today

The early Prime Day deals aren’t limited to just the likes of technology and other physical items. It also means that now is a fantastic time to snap up a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with four months free if you sign up today as a new customer. If you’re keen to enjoy a seemingly endless stream of music through a streaming service, this is a great place to start as it’s completely free for the next four months if you’re an existing Amazon Prime member. Let’s take a look into what makes Amazon Music Unlimited so great.

Considered to be one of the best music streaming services for value, Amazon Music Unlimited is even better when you consider how many free months you’re getting to start out. In all, 70 million songs are available through the service entirely ad-free. Other features include offline downloads with unlimited skips, a karaoke-style lyrics engine, along with deep integration with pretty much anything you can find Alexa on including the Amazon Fire and Echo family of devices. You can also easily follow your favorite podcasts via the service, too. It’s all super convenient.

For those keen to get the most from their music, you can also sign up to Amazon’s Music Unlimited’s HD tier as part of the arrangement at no extra cost. With this, you gain access to CD-quality 16-bit/44.1kHz minimum quality sound with a select few tracks also available as Ultra HD at 24-bit/192kHz. Perfect if you have picky ears and the hardware to take advantage of this.

Right now, you can enjoy all these benefits entirely for free for four months when you’re an existing Amazon Prime member. The only real catch here is that you need to be a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited, otherwise you’ll have to pay $9.99 per month for the service instead. Just make sure you cancel the trial before the four-month period ends so you don’t pay a cent. You also need to be an Amazon Prime member — otherwise there are ‘only’ three months free, but why wouldn’t you be? With Prime Day sales coming up fast, this is the perfect time to take advantage of everything Prime membership has to offer. Snap up a subscription now with the offer presumably only available for a limited time only.

