Get this powerful Dell laptop for only $245 today

Right now, one of the best laptop deals is being able to snap up a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for just $245. A saving of $60 on the usual price, it’s easily one of the best Dell laptop deals around at the moment, ensuring people on a budget can enjoy a well-made laptop for less than usual. As with all Dell deals though, there’s no guarantee how long it’ll stick around for at this price. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features on our look at the best Dell laptops thanks to being well-priced while offering great specs for the budget. Frequently a star of our best budget laptops roundup, that’s hardly surprising given Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. For the price, you get everything you could need. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. While it’s no powerhouse, it’s just what’s needed when working on the move with plenty of storage for all your key files.

Elsewhere, you get an attractive 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare technology, narrow borders, and Dell’s ComfortView Plus software that means blue light emissions are way lower than from other brands. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has other useful features too like an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, plus a spacious touchpad to make it easier to navigate with. A lift hinge also means you can raise the device to an ergonomic angle so you get a much more comfortable typing angle too. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is built to last as well, thanks to its tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge that means skidding won’t happen, and you get extra stability when using it on hard surfaces. All these features make it great for writing up documents or creating presentations while on the move.

Intelligently designed in a multitude of ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $245 right now at Dell. Ordinarily priced at $305, you save $60 on this already well-priced budget laptop. You’ll need to be quick though. There’s no telling how long this deal will stick around and you won’t want to miss out.

