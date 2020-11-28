Even if you’re not into the whole “smart home” thing, smart home security makes a lot of sense in 2020, and if you only ever buy one smart home device, it’s hard to do much better than a good home security camera. And with Black Friday deals extending through the weekend, now’s the time to buy, and Amazon is slashing prices on the excellent Google Nest smart home security cameras. Both the indoor and outdoor Nest Cams are on sale for the Amazon Black Friday sale, so if you’re looking to build up your home security setup or do some holiday shopping (or both), then read on.

Google Nest Cam Indoor Home Security Camera — $100, was $130

Indoor security cameras have a myriad of uses, from monitoring your kids and pets to keeping an eye on your home when you’re away. The Google Nest indoor cam does all of that and more: Along with sending a live video feed to your computer or mobile device, the Nest indoor camera offers a three-hour snapshot history, can send real-time alerts to your phone when you’re away, and features a built-in mic and speaker for two-way communication. It even features night vision so you can use it even in a completely dark room. Subscribe to Google Nest Aware and you can access a 10-day video history, set up aware zones, and more.

The Google Nest indoor camera is simple to install and sets up in minutes, making it as easy to recommend as it is to use. This smart home camera would make a perfect gift for new parents, pet owners, and any security-conscious techie, and can be yours for just $100 right now ($30 off) for Black Friday.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Home Security Camera — $186, was $199

An indoor cam is a must-have for monitoring the inside of your home, but keeping tabs on the rest of your property is just as vital. A weather-resistant camera like the Google Nest outdoor smart cam is just the ticket: It boasts a rugged IP65 weather resistance rating that protects it from elements such as wind and rain (something that’s usually bad news for electronics), and it plugs into any regular power outlet so you never have to worry about dead batteries making you blind. It delivers a 1080p 24/7 live video feed and features motion sensors, night vision, and two-way audio for communication. The Nest outdoor cam can even detect faces and send alerts and other notifications directly to your phone, so you always know who’s coming and going even when you’re not home.

You can add the easy-to-install Google Nest outdoor Wi-Fi camera to your smart home security setup for $186 right now.

