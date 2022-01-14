This massive 75-inch TV is only $698 at Walmart today

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 75-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals you’ll find is at Walmart today, as the Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV has been marked all the way down to only $698. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $998, and a lot of screen real estate for such a low price. Free shipping is included with purchase, and this Hisense R6 4K can be paired with a number of great peripherals, such as a soundbar, which you can get a great deal on by exploring our soundbar deals.

The Hisense R6 75-inch 4K Smart TV brings a number of great features to your home theater setup, many of which create a nearly theater-like experience. Its 4K picture is top notch, and it features a high refresh rate of 120Hz that will keep the picture smooth if you’re taking in fast-paced sports or an action-packed movie. The Hisense R6 4K TV also has HDR capability, which boosts the contrast of images while delivering vivid, deep colors. This combines with the breadth of its 75-inch screen to create an incredibly immersive, lifelike viewing experience.

In addition to its high-quality picture, the Hisense R6 75-inch 4K Smart TV is just that: a smart TV. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to quickly access entertainment and control the TV. It also features Roku TV OS, which allows you to kick back and enjoy streaming movies and TV episodes, plus live-streaming news, TV, sports, and more across thousands of free and paid channels. You can even fire up a gaming console from the simple home screen, and everything connects easily over your home Wi-Fi network.

Smart, expansive, and beautiful, the Hisense R6 75-inch 4K Smart TV is a heck of a centerpiece for any home theater. It’s currently marked all the way down to only $698 at Walmart, a savings of $300 from its regular price of $998. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even pick it up today at your nearest Walmart in most areas.

