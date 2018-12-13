Digital Trends
Holiday sales on mattresses, linens, and pillows

You don't want to sleep on these red hot bedding deals

Leah Bjornson
‘Tis the season of holiday parties, late night get-togethers and last-minute shopping trips to cross the final people off your list. Suffice it to say, December is a busy month, and you’ll need to make time for your beauty sleep if you want to get through it intact. Thankfully, it’s also the time of year when many companies offer amazing deals on mattresses, linens and pillows, meaning you can easily upgrade your bedding — and your sleep along with it.

While you may think of a mattress as a relatively large investment, prices have gone down in recent years thanks to innovations from bed-in-a-box companies and traditional retailers alike. And it’s amazing what a new mattress can do for your quality of sleep, and that goes for high-quality comforters, sheets, and pillows, too.

We’ve rounded up some of the best discounts and sales happening right now, so you can buy yourself (or your loved ones) new bedding without breaking your budget. Trust us when we say these are deals worth losing sleep over.

Crane & Canopy

holiday sales mattresses bedding new comforter shot hanging

Available exclusively to Digital Trends readers, Crane & Canopy’s bedding basics are available for 15 percent off from now through December 14 when you use offer code DTHoliday15. The company’s luxury bedding is crafted from premium materials and comes in a range of sizes and preferences, so you’re bound to find something that suits your tastes.

Our favorite products in their bedding basics collection include: the Luxe Down Alternative Comforter, a hypoallergenic and machine-washable duvet insert that’s crafted with two different sides for warmth and weight; and the Ultimate Down Alternative Sleeper Pillow, which is filled with a premium down alternative made of uniquely engineered springy fibers.

Casper

holiday sales mattresses bedding casper

Been thinking about getting a Casper mattress but haven’t been able to pull the trigger? Let this month’s sale give you the extra encouragement you need. Available now through December 17, you’ll save $25 using offer code GIFTY on any purchases of over $100.

In addition to their classic bed-in-a-box, Casper offers an ergonomically designed pillows, quilts, duvets and multiple styles of bed frames in their online store. There’s even a Casper dog bed so you and your furry friend can both enjoy the comforts of a brand new sleeping set.

Wayfair

holiday sales mattresses bedding wayfair

Mattresses, bedding and sheet sets are all up to 75 percent off this month when you shop Wayfair’s December Deals. The home furniture and decor retailer carries mattresses from a range of top brands like Sealy and Serta as well as colorful, chic bedding like this set from Bungalow Rose.

While you’re on the site, you can also pick up a new bed frame or bedroom furniture set — why not give your entire bedroom a makeover? The site is an excellent place to shop for Christmas gifts, too, if you still need to cross a few people off your list.

Looking to get all your bedding with the click of a button? Check out this handy guide to creating the ultimate bedding set through Amazon. Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

Leesa

holiday sales mattresses bedding leesa

Happening today through December 26, the online mattress company Leesa is offering $300 savings with the purchase of a luxury hybrid Sapira Mattress. That includes $225 off the mattress itself, plus a free Leesa pillow — a $75 value. The company’s multilayer foam Leesa mattress is also on sale. Shop now and you’ll get $150 off, plus a free Leesa pillow.

If you’re more interested in new bedding than a new mattress, you’re also in luck. The company’s recently released 2018 Holiday Gift Guide features some of their most popular products including the Leesa Blanket, the Leesa Aly Raisman Blanket, and the Hybrid Pillow. All can be snapped up for 30 percent off through the month of December.

