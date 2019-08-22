Cool off with Amazon’s 32% sale on a Honeywell portable air conditioner

Homes may feel safe and all but without proper ventilation, we are at the mercy of rising temperatures and possible airborne illnesses. Centralized air conditioning could be expensive, window air conditioners can be a hassle, and so a portable air conditioner could probably be your best bet. Drive out the heat and cool off with Amazon’s 32% sale on the Honeywell portable air conditioner (MN12CES) that brings its $550 list price down to $376. You may even try your luck in knocking off an additional $50 on top of the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

For a portable air conditioner selling $174 below its usual price tag, Honeywell’s MN12CES gives you a bang for your buck as a 3-in-1 appliance. Not only does it provide powerful cooling on a hot summer day, but you can also bank on it as a dehumidifier to reduce up to 66 pints of moisture a day, thereby making your home less hospitable to allergens such as dust, pet dander, and other impurities in the air. Moreover, it is also a fan that’s able to circulate air for everyday comfort.

Designed with the utmost convenience in mind, you can forget the heavy lifting and simply roll with the Honeywell MN12CES from one room to the next and set up. This shouldn’t prove to be difficult as it makes for easy installation and maintenance. The window kit provided is applicable to any window orientation while its “set it and forget it” design allows you to control your room’s climate with a Smart Digital Thermostat system and a fully functional remote. Equipped with a self-evaporation system translates to a bucketless operation. Basically, a continuous drain system lessens the humidity and pumps back cool and filtered air. Its dual filtration system protects and extends the life of the AC and these filters can be cleaned effortlessly just by running it under the faucet.

The Honeywell MN12CES is programmed for rooms up to 400-550 square feet with its 12,000 BTU (British Thermal Unit). Keep in mind that the BTU corresponds to your room’s size, the higher it is, the larger space it cools. This portable AC has a thermal overload protection attached to its compressor and motor as an added safety precautionary measure so you can simply kick back without a hint of worry. Noise shouldn’t be an issue as well as the MN12CES is part of Honeywell’s Classic Series that only emits 51-54 decibels even at the highest its three speeds.

The Honeywell (MN12CES) portable air conditioner is discounted on Amazon for $174 less. The shiny finish of this series is complemented with lit feather-touch controls that exude enough elegance to upgrade your living space. Save yourself the energy and the money by setting up a portable AC in rooms you actually use.

