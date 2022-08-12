How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for FREE

Somehow, we can never seem to get enough of the Spider-Man franchise, so needless to say it’s pretty exciting to be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home right from our living rooms and laptops. This latest installment of Spider-Man’s story was long awaited when it hit theaters at the end of 2021, and now you can watch it again and again. Best of all, you can watch it for free. Keep reading to find out where you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home for our favorite price: nothing at all.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in the U.S.

As part of a streaming deal, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream via Starz in the United States. For those who already have Starz, streaming couldn’t be easier, but for those who don’t, worry not. Right now you can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Starz via Amazon. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, all you have to do is activate the trial. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime member, we’ve got you covered, too. Just sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and then activate the seven-day free trial of Starz. Then start streaming Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s all there is to it! And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our picks for some of the best shows on Starz, all of which you can enjoy as part of your seven-day free trial.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from abroad

For Americans who are traveling abroad, you’ll have to take one extra step to be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home from wherever your travels taken you. The best thing to do is use a VPN. With a VPN, you’ll be able to protect your privacy online, and at the same time, you can stream content available in the United States from anywhere in the world. Even though you’re out of the country, your VPN connection will make it appear as if you’re using an IP address in the United States, allowing you to log in to all of your favorite streaming providers. You may be wondering which VPN to use, but we’ve already done the research for you. Check out our article about the best VPN to learn more. NordVPN is without a doubt one of the top picks for a VPN while traveling abroad, so be sure to sign up before your next big trip so you can keep watching all of your favorite shows.

