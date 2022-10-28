 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Movies & TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to Watch Welcome to Chippendales for free on Hulu

Nina Derwin
By
Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales.

If you’re searching for the next show to add to your must-watch list, you’ll definitely want to consider adding Welcome to Chippendales when it lands on Hulu at the end of November. The series, based on a true story, is the latest crime drama from the streamer and it is hotly anticipated. Keep reading to make sure you’re ready watch when it premiers.

How to watch Welcome to Chippendales in the US

Hitting Hulu on November 22, Welcome to Chippendales tells the true-crime story of how the country’s most famous male-stripping enterprise rose to fame and the founder who would stop at nothing to build his empire. For many, watching Welcome to Chippendales is as easy as signing into your Hulu account. However, if you’re not already a Hulu subscriber, you have got some options. If you’re interested in more than watching just one movie, you should definitely consider signing up for the Disney+ Bundle, which unlocks all of the content on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one super low price of $14 per month. This is the way to go if you’re interested in finding a subscription that has something for everyone in your family.

As an alternative, you can also take advantage of the totally free way to watch Welcome to Chippendales. At the moment, Hulu is offering a free 30-day trial to anyone who isn’t already a subscriber. All you have to do is sign up and you’ll immediately gain access to everything Hulu has to offer for thirty days, after which time you’ll be charged $8 for subsequent months. If you don’t think you’ll utilize the Disney+ bundle, this might be the better option for you.

How to watch Welcome to Chippendales from abroad

For those who are located in the US, all you have to do to enjoy Welcome to Chippendales is sign into your Hulu account and you’re ready to start watching. However, for those who happen to be traveling abroad, there’s one more thing you’ll have to do before you can watch. After you’ve signed up for Hulu or the Disney bundle, you’ll have to sign up for a VPN provider, like NordVPN. Streaming platforms like Hulu are designed so that you can only watch the content that is available in the country you’re currently in, regardless of where you call home. But with a VPN service, Hulu will be tricked into thinking you’re still in the United States, so you can watch content that’s available in the U.S. from anywhere in the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for October 2022
Fios TV Package
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is
asus chromebook flip c536 review sus fold
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $250
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Best Apple Watch deals for October 2022
best apple watch deals
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Another day, another Dell deal: Save $150 on the new XPS 13 2-in-1
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speaker is $50 off at Dell of all places
The Google Nest Audio.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today
irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals
Best Instant Pot deals for October 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best wireless mouse deals for October 2022
Logitech MX Master
Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $99 today
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.