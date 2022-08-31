 Skip to main content
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP laptop

HP laptop deals are often fairly good value, which is hardly surprising given that HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from at the moment. It keeps its specs simple yet just what you need when on a budget. There’s an AMD Athlon 3150U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s standard stuff at this price range but we appreciate seeing 8GB of memory rather than 4GB. That means you’ll be able to multitask more effectively than with other lower-specced systems at this price.

Of course, there’s also the HP laptop’s crucial 17-inch screen. Larger than many other laptop displays, it means you can see plenty of what you’re doing, making it easier to have multiple windows open alongside each other. The resolution is considered HD+ so it’s 1600 x 900 rather than full HD — but for work, that will suffice. It also has a neat lift-hinge design so you can elevate the keyboard to a more natural and comfortable typing position, therefore feeling better to use for extended periods of time.

Continuing the useful feature trend, the 17-inch HP laptop also offers HP Fast Charge support so you can get up to 50% of battery life in just 45 minutes. It’s those kinds of things that make it tempting for anyone checking out the best budget laptops to find a new laptop to add to their life. It may not rival the very best laptops but nor would you expect it to at this price.

Best designed for people who work from home or need a new laptop to take to class with them, the 17-inch HP laptop is simple yet covers all the essentials. Normally priced at $490, it’s down to $330 for a limited time only, saving you $160 off the usual price. Buy it now before the sale ends.

