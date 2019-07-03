Share

The Fourth of July is a mere two days away, so the clock is ticking if you’re looking to take advantage of those sales before Prime Day kicks off in two weeks. Together, July Fourth and Prime Day make this month one of the best times of the year for deal shoppers outside of Black Friday and Christmas, and there are a bunch of sales running right now from HP, Dell, Walmart, and others, and the HP Spectre x360 13 — one of the best 2-in-1 ultrabooks on the market — is currently on sale for a nice $220 discount.

The HP Spectre x360 13 might be our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, matched only by the Dell XPS 13 (which is also on sale right now for July 4) for build quality, features, and portable convenience. Traditional laptops still command the larger market share, but it’s not hard to see why featherweight ultrabooks and 2-in-1s are quickly carving out a larger slice of it: Devices like the HP Spectre x360 represent the cutting edge of laptop technology with their super-slim builds, great touchscreen displays, and unmatched versatility.

Our team gave this HP Spectre x360, which comes loaded with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, a 9 out of 10 in our hands-on review. We cited the laptop’s impressive performance and generous battery life (despite its super-slim size), comfortable keyboard, and sturdy construction quality as high points. We also liked the included Active Pen stylus — something you often have to buy separately with other devices — for use with the Spectre’s 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, which folds flat on a 360-degree hinge to convert the ultrabook into a tablet. This dual functionality is the essential appeal of these 2-in-1 designs.

The HP Spectre x360 13 with an eighth-generation i5 CPU would normally ring in at $1,150, but HP’s Fourth of July sale lets you score it for less than a grand right now: A $220 discount knocks the price down to just $930. This is the perfect chance to score one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1 ultrabooks if you don’t want to wait for those upcoming Prime Day laptop deals or don’t have a Prime membership.

