Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

Bruce Brown
By

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but other retailers have joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza — especially Walmart. Prime Day 2019 is officially a 48-hour event that starts July 15, but Walmart began to announce Pre-Prime Day deals on Google Nest products June 29. Walmart even gave the event a new name and time frame: Google Week, which started July 8 and lasts through July 16.

Prime Day is now the second-most-anticipated sales event of the year, topped only by November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combo. Prime Day shoppers take advantage of huge savings on all manner of goods, but especially for electronics and smart home device deals. Shoppers can already benefit from the Prime Day face-off between Walmart and Amazon with early sales. Walmart and Google have joined forces with terrific discounts on Nest smart home devices, but Walmart has scads of additional deals bargains already available.

Best Walmart deals for Prime Day

Walmart’s focus on early discounts on Google Nest smart home products is a strategic play because Amazon’s best deals are often on its own Amazon Echo and Alexa-compatible products. Walmart has a well-deserved reputation for having the most extensive selection and best prices on TVs, some of which have been heavily discounted during the past weeks. There will be awesome deals on Apple products, kitchen appliances, Dell laptops, and more. And while there will be more knockout bargains on July 15 and 16, a considerable chunk of Walmart’s deals are already available. Whether you call it Prime Day or Google Week doesn’t matter, thanks to Amazon and now Walmart, the first half of July is a shoppers’ windfall.

Here are the best early Prime Day deals on Walmart:

  • Google Home Mini — $24 off
  • Google Home — $60 off
  • Apple Watch Series 3 — $80 off
  • Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack — $100 off
  • Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera — $30 off
  • Google Nest hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — $40 off
  • Instant Pot Lux 60 6-quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $40 off
  • Apple iPad 128GB Wi-Fi Space Gray (latest model) — $100 off
  • Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB Gold — $180 off
  • Samsung 65-inch Class 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV — $202 off
  • Vizio 55 Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR SmartLED TV — $158 off
  • LG 65-inch Class 4K (2160p)Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV — $150 off
  • Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display, 4GB RAM — $130 off

Should you shop Walmart deals before Prime Day?

Considering that so many deals are already live, there’s no reason to hold back from shopping Walmart bargains now. One exception might be TVs, where Walmart’s vast inventory gives it unmatched bargaining power. During Black Friday 2018, some of the best TV deals at Walmart were available ahead of time and sold out quickly. If you have already shopped to find the TV model you want we recommend grabbing it if the deal is too good to pass up.

Chances are we won’t see much improvement on prices for Apple products such as Apple Watches and Google Nest smart home devices between now and Prime Day. There is also a possibility Walmart has already shown most of its cards in this high-stakes game, and Amazon will likely be a better bet for many other things.

What is the difference between Walmart Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day

The main difference between Walmart’s Prime Day (Google Week) sale and Amazon’s Prime Day is Amazon requires you to have a membership to shop the majority of its deals. Walmart doesn’t require membership and has just recently started free one-day shipping for select products, a shipping perk that’s available to all.

Walmart also carries products that Amazon doesn’t, two notable examples of which are the Google Nest smart speakers that Amazon refuses to sell and Walmart’s extremely deep selection of TVs. Amazon will have deals on many more products than Walmart, but if you’re looking for the best price on a specific product or model that both retailers carry, check quickly so you won’t miss out, but when you see a great deal for something on your list, don’t hesitate for long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
Up Next

BMW is helping EV drivers explore some of the nation's most scenic parks
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Deals

Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week

Walmart offers Pre-Prime Day deals for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. Check Walmart's Google Week sale for more savings.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart slices $102 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV during 4th of July sale

Samsung released a more budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Check out Walmart if you are looking for a great UHD TV deal. The retail giant is offering a $102 discount on the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia
Deals

Amazon cuts 23% off the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

If you are looking for discounts on the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, you are in luck. You can get this coffee machine in a silver finish from Amazon at $115.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops price mk access runway set ar
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Micheal Kors Access Runway Touchscreen by 35%

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch may just be the smartwatch that combines functions and style. This touchscreen set is usually listed at $425, but Amazon gives you the chance to get this at a 35% steal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best printers hp officejet pro 6978
Deals

Best Buy hacks $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless All-In-One Printer

Perfect for your printing needs, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. Discounted from its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug
Deals

Get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you are looking to improve your smart home game, check the Amazon deal on the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. It got an electrifying 49% discount right after Fourth of July and before Prime Day 2019. Get it now at just $18.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat
Deals

Amazon takes 32% off the price of the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that's budget-friendly and contains only the most essential of functions, the Emerson Sensi is a good option. Amazon has taken $41 off the normal retail price, bringing it down to $89.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon prime day deal on tellmegen dna test kit 11119872 1582562978661394 9026978151389750582 n
Deals

TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit down to $139 in Amazon Prime Day deal

23andMe and AncestryDNA are increasing popular DNA tests, but they aren't the only options around. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit for just $139, down from $199.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Deals

The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system gets a showstopping 58% price cut

Amazon Prime Day is only a week away and we are already seeing massive price cuts on home security devices. The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system in particular has been on the receiving end of one of Amazon's best deals yet.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown