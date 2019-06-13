Walmart’s drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

Share

Playing modern games on a custom-built desktop PC is one of the best ways to experience gaming. That’s why we tend to look for the best CPU to run our gaming system. But with a lot of high-end gaming CPUs on the market, it can be hard to pick one that suits you best. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you’ll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200. We’ve also found some of the best laptop deals and tablet deals if you’re looking for something more portable.

This Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop unit features an Intel Core i7-8700 processor boasts six cores, and it can reach a stock speed of 3.2 GHz and be boosted up to 4.6 GHz. As for the graphics card, it is equipped with Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 with 2 GB of GDDR5 VRAM. This CPU has a 1 TB HDD and 16 GB Optane Memory, and runs on the Windows 10 Operating System. This PC works as an entry-level gaming PC, or even as a simple home workstation.

It also has a decent selection of ports including two USB-C ports, HDMI, a display port, Gigabit Ethernet, mic-in, and a 3-in-1 SD card reader. Dell also put ports on the front, which makes plugging in a flash drive and smartphone quick and easy. A SuperMulti DVD burner allows you to read and write to different optical CD and DVD media.

It can handle pretty much every game you can throw at it and its performance is smooth. Some games can even be on Ultra or Extreme graphics settings at 60 fps or higher and still be playable. In addition to gaming, it can also be used for high-quality 3D rendering and photo editing.

You can also store more files, movies, music, games, and much more thanks to its massive 1TB hard drive capacity. This PC also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity so you can link to keyboards, mice, and headsets wirelessly using Bluetooth.

This Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer is now available from Walmart for only $1,200. For more information, see our review of this model.

