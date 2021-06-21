  1. Deals
HP Spectre x360 price SLASHED for Prime Day 2021

It’s finally Prime Day! But amid all of the excitement, if you’re shopping for a new laptop, you might feel overwhelmed with all of the options on offer right now. But don’t worry: We can help you sort through all the Prime Day deals to help you find the best laptop for your needs. In fact, we’ve already got a great deal on deck for you to check out right now: This HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. HP is selling its Spectre x360 convertible laptop at a $170 discount, knocking the price down from a hefty $1,050 to just $880.

HP’s Spectre x360 convertible laptop has what it takes to let you play as hard as you work. When it comes to work, the Spectre x360 convertible has the portability, versatility, and a quick-charging battery (it’s expected to be able to charge back to 50% in just 30 minutes) that you’d want from a work laptop. And with a 13.3-inch full HD touch display and a weight of just 2.8 pounds, you can easily take your work on the go without sacrificing the kinds of features you’d expect from midrange or higher-end laptops. You’ll get 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 8GB of RAM, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a 720p HD IR webcam with integrated dual-array microphones. You also won’t have to worry much about the security of this workhorse, as it comes with privacy features such as a webcam kill switch and a dedicated microphone mute key featuring its own LED indicator that lets you know if it’s on or off.

But when you’re playing, the Spectre x360 lets you do so in style: You can watch all the shows and movies you want on a gorgeous, narrow-bezel, edge-to-edge glass full HD display and a laptop that supports gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity.

Laptops like this would normally cost you over $1,000 (the Spectre x360 convertible usually goes for $1,050, to be exact). But today, you can get it for a steal and well under $1,000. With HP’s $170 discount, you can get this laptop for just $880.

More Prime Day laptop deals available now

If today’s deal on the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop isn’t what you really want, there’s no need to worry. Prime Day is filled with great laptop deals from a variety of retailers and manufacturers. And we’ve already rounded up the best laptop deals around, so you’re not stuck sifting through the discounts on your own. That said, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, and the best Prime Day MacBook deals.

To help you get started on your Prime Day laptop deal hunt, look below for a few of the best laptop deals we’ve collected so far.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$539 $700
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a new (and cheap) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch AMD Ryzen 3

$300 $350
If you want a Windows laptop for cheap that can still get you through the day and help you multitask, then this is the one for you as it is powered by AMD's Ryzen 3 processor, and 4GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
