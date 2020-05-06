In need of some new entertainment while you’re stuck at home and Netflix just isn’t cutting it anymore? Hulu is offering a free one-month trial for new customers with absolutely no commitment required. It’s the perfect place to go for new shows and movies.

All you have to do is sign up and remember to cancel the trial before the month is up, and you won’t have to pay a single cent. There’s no commitment or risk involved so it’s the perfect opportunity to discover new favorite shows.

Hulu offers plenty of great TV content. There’s fantastic drama from the multi-award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, but it doesn’t stop there. There’s also popular favorites like the smash-hit sensation This Is Us, and older hits like Family Guy, too. Family entertainment isn’t forgotten either with great cartoons like Teen Titans Go! that are sure to entertain your children while stuck at home.

Hulu doesn’t stop at TV content either. There are great movies like Oscar-winning sensation Parasite. Family fare such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Bumblebee are sure to make evenings on the couch as a family way more interesting as well. For a fun comedy, how about The Spy Who Dumped Me?

Whatever you choose, the one-month Hulu trial offers unlimited access to its streaming library with no ads. You can binge-watch for as long as you want, working your way through multiple seasons of a great show if you feel like it. The Hulu app works on most major devices including many smart TVs, all smartphones, as well as tablets, Chromecast, Apple TV, and games consoles.

Feel like gaining even more content? Hulu also offers numerous add-on services like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. For a small monthly fee, you can watch even more great shows through the streaming service. There’s also the option to upgrade to a bundle for $13 a month which gives you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Grab a service like that and you’ll never run out of content for the whole family to watch. It’s a great package for any household, and you can watch across up to three screens at the same time so everyone can enjoy it.

The Hulu one-month free trial is available for a limited time only for new customers. Grab it now so you can enjoy a month’s worth of great movies and TV shows for absolutely nothing.

