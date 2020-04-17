Stay entertained this weekend with a free Hulu (No Ads) subscription

Running out of shows that excite you on Netflix? Try Hulu instead. Right now, new customers can benefit from an entirely free one-month trial of Hulu with no risk attached to it. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up to avoid paying a cent. It’s perfect for when you’re stuck at home for the next few weeks and you want a new source of exciting entertainment.

Hulu is one of the biggest streaming services in the U.S. with thousands of different shows and movies to choose from. As part of the free trial, you get access to Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, along with popular favorites like This Is Us, Family Guy, and more. There’s room too for fun shows for kids with cartoons like Teen Titans Go! on the service.

In the mood for a movie? Hulu is now the home of Parasite, the Oscar-winning sensation. It also has family fare like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Bumblebee. There’s something here for every taste and mood.

The one-month Hulu trial offers unlimited access to its streaming library with limited or no ads. You can binge watch many seasons of all your favorite shows for absolutely no cost. The Hulu app works on multiple devices including many smart TVs, all smartphones, games consoles, tablets, Chromecast, and Apple TV. It takes just seconds to get started.

During your free trial, you can choose to include add-ons like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz for a small monthly fee. It’s also possible to upgrade to a bundle for $13 a month which gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. Combined, that’s a pretty unstoppable package for the entire family. You can watch across up to three screens, too, so you, your partner, and your kids can all watch different shows at the same time if you want.

The Hulu one-month free trial is available now for a limited time only for new customers. This weekend is the perfect time to shake things up a little and try something new. You just might find your new favorite on the service.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations