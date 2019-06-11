Digital Trends
You can get an iMac with a 4K Retina display for a steal today for only $899

Jonathan Terrasi
Today, B&H is offering a great deal on a mid-2017 4K-resolution iMac, selling a configuration of the device that normally runs for $1,299 for only $899. The $400 discount applies to the version of the mid-2017 iMac sporting a 21.5-inch 4K Retina Display, a 7th-generation (Kaby Lake) Intel quad-core i5 processor, an AMD Radeon Pro 555 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a massive 1TB hard disk drive (spinning platter) for storage, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, and four 3.0 USB-A ports. The device also comes with the wireless version of Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard and a classic iMac desktop mouse.

As with the previous, much more expansive B&H deal we reported on, it’s a good bet that B&H is trying to make room for a new crop of Apple products on the way into their warehouses, especially as they are an Authorized Reseller of Apple products and will naturally want to keep as current as possible on product stocks. That’s not to say that the model on sale is a clunker, though. It was initially released in 2017, but with a gap in iMac releases in 2018, it is really only one generation older than the latest line available now. Also, in spite of how prevalent (and popular) solid state drives are, the choice of a traditional hard disk drive over a solid state in this model is more economical, as they tend to get expensive once they hit a capacity of over 512GB. Hard disk drives are slightly more volatile than SSDs, especially when they are physically moved or reoriented, but because the iMac is most likely going to be stationary, this should not pose a problem for data integrity.

All things considered, this discount works out to more than 30% off on a desktop machine from Apple with internals that are powerful enough to handle general daily tasks and even take on heavy workloads like video/audio editing and gaming. And with 4K resolution screen adoption still at only around 50%, the stunning 4K resolution combined with Apple’s vivid Retina Display color gamut gives you gorgeous image rendering and video playback all around.

If you’re looking for a solid desktop machine running MacOS, this is a good chance to jump on board, so check out the deal before it’s gone.

