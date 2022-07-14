Now is your last chance to take advantage of the Prime Day deals before they’re gone for good. Even though the event officially ended yesterday, some retailers are still offering steep discounts — and that includes Best Buy. Best Buy has slashed the prices of its already affordable Insignia F30 TV line, and now you can pick up a large 75-inch 4K TV for the killer price of $600, saving $250 from the list price of $850.

Buy Now

If you’re after an affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, the Insigna F30 class 4K TV has all the features you could want. With 4K resolution and support for HDR, your content will look great whether you’re watching movies or streaming TV. And streaming is easy, thanks to the integrated Fire TV software that lets you watch from thousands of options including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, and YouTube. If you’d rather plug in a computer, game console, or Blu-Ray player, you can make use of the three HDMI inputs which support HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, allowing you to send audio from the HDMI jack to a soundbar, so you have fewer cables to worry about.

This is an entry-level 4K TV, so its picture quality won’t be up to the standards of the flagship models from top brands that have features like OLED or QLED displays. But, this offers a solid option for an LED panel at an incredibly affordable price for its large size. If you’re looking for a simple upgrade to your current TV that won’t put a lot of strain on your wallet — especially if you’re currently using a smaller or non-4K TV — you’ll appreciate the size and ease of use of this Insignia option.

If you want to control the TV from your sofa, then you’ll find support for Amazon Alexa built in, and the Alexa voice remote makes it easy to change channels or find something new to watch. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay for Apple fans and DTS Studio Sound for more realistic audio. With a TV this large, you’re likely to want to mount it to your wall, so it’s nice that it’s compatible with VESA mounts as well.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations