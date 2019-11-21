Black Friday is a great time to score massive deals on kitchen devices — Instant Pots included. We’re still a few days away before the highly anticipated sales event officially kicks in, but Amazon and Walmart have already dropped discounts on some leading Instant Pot models.

Whether you’re deciding to give Instant Pot a try or planning to add a new model to your collection, now is the time to take the plunge. Make meal preparations — even your Thanksgiving feast — much faster and easier by jumping on these early Black Friday treats.

Instant Pot Duo80, 8-Quart — $99, was $150

Hitting the sweet spot between affordability and features, the Duo80 is our pick as the best Instant Pot. It carries the functionalities of seven kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. It also has a microprocessor that controls 10 programs so you can optimize cooking for a broad range of meals.

With an 8-quart pot, this model makes it convenient for you to cook dishes for large groups. You can easily fit a whole chicken, prepare a large roast or brown three to four pounds of frozen ground beef. An 8-inch springform pan and some 9-inch round pans will also fit in, allowing you to whip up desserts in a breeze.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Lux60 V3, 6-Quart — $65, was $99

The most affordable Instant Pot in this roundup is the Lux60. As a baseline model, it makes an ideal pick for someone trying out the brand for the first time. Don’t take it as a sign of skimpy features, though. With six different cooking functions and 10 built-in programs, it’s still very much capable of cooking a wide variety of meals.

With a third-generation microprocessor inside, the Instant Pot Lux60 enables up to 240 minutes of pressure cooking with up to 24-hour start delay. This means you can pre-program the machine and come home to a ready-to-eat meal.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Ultra, 6-Quart — $109, was $159

Something with richer features is the Ultra model. With a whopping 10 functions — pressure cooker, saute/searing pan, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, cake maker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sterilizer, and warmer — this Instant Pot covers just about anything you might want to do in the kitchen. This model has a central dial that allows for easy selections of programs and adjustments of settings.

This device is also outfitted with a microprocessor to help ensure the perfect cook every time. It helps monitor the temperature and pressure all while adjusting the intensity accordingly. Its mid-sized 6-quart pot is ideal for cooking dishes for a family of four.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Duo Nova, 8-Quart — $100, was $120

One of the new models in the Instant Pot lineup released last month is the Duo Nova. Like the Duo, it combines seven kitchen devices in one. It also has 14 different smart programs, allowing you to cook anything — from soup and whole chicken to dessert — just the way you like it.

What really makes the Duo Nova stand out is the lid. When you forget to set the sealing valve in place, it will automatically set to seal in pressure. The lid is also built with a steam release button, making it easier and (burn-free) for you to perform a manual pressure release.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, 6-Quart — $121, was $150

As the “smart” moniker suggests, this Instant Pot is equipped with smart functionalities. It’s the first multi-use programmable cooker that can be controlled through Alexa, your tablet, or your phone. This conveniently allows you to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your means wherever you are.

A true multicooker, this Instant Pot carries several cooking functions plus 13 smart programs. You can easily select among pre-programmed options for optimal cooking of a wide array of dishes. Outfitted with temperature and pressure settings, this smart Instant Pot lets you prepare juicy meals two to three times faster than the traditional methods.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings on Instant Pots? Check out our curated deals page or this awesome compilation of Black Friday Instant pot deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations