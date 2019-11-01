While vacuuming remains a dreaded chore, living in this tech-loving culture has made it possible for us to enjoy an automated clean with robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba is a popular choice with both high-end and low-end models that would at least free you up some time for other tasks or merely give you some space to breathe. Right now, Walmart has both the iRobot Roomba 675 and E5 models on sale.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $299 ($50 Off)

The Roomba 675 is one of iRobot’s budget-friendly vacuums equipped with a three-stage cleaning system to maximize its applicability on both carpets and hard floors. It features dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to loosen, lift, and suck away small to large debris.

At only 3.6 inches tall the Roomba 675 easily glides under furniture and other hard-to-reach-areas while the cleaning head automatically adjusts its height so that its brushes are always in close contact to the surface it is cleaning. With a full suite of smart sensors, it effectively navigates around your house without falling off the edge and works extra hard on high traffic zones as well as concentrated areas of dirt.

The iRobot Roomba 675 will hardly require your attention as you can trust it to clean for up to 90 minutes before it goes back to its dock to recharge. Connecting it to your home network would allow you to sync this little helper with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to make it responsive to voice control. And when you’re away you can simply schedule a clean using the iRobot Home app.

Give yourself a break and leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the iRobot Roomba 675 while it’s selling for just $299 instead of $350 on Walmart.

iRobot Roomba e5 — $374 ($185 Off)

If your furry friend’s shedding has got you sneezing all the time, you might want to shell out a couple more bucks and get yourself the Roomba e5. Not only can it clean across all floor types but it also tackles pet hair and ground-in dirt with its power-lifting suction that delivers five times the air power of the Roomba 600 series to enhance its pick-up performance. It even has high-efficiency filters to ensure that 99% of allergens, as small as 10 microns, stay trapped in its detachable dirt bin instead of being blown back out.

Its dual-multisurface brushes are made with rubber bristles that instantly adjust and flex for a deep and thorough clean. The first brush effectively loosens dust and debris while the second accelerates it into its suction pannel. Much like the Roomba 675, it also has sensors that enable it to map out your house and the patented Dirt Detect function to assure that no dust gets left behind.

It is always ready to clean for a span of up to 90 minutes when you press Clean atop the droid and is likewise programmable through the iRobot app or voice commands with either Google Assistant or Alexa.

Gear up for a hands-free clean while Walmart drops the $559 list price of the Roomba e5 to a more affordable $374.

