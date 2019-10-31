Amazon drops awesome deals on these JBL Charge 3 and 4 waterproof speakers

Staying in the great outdoors is fun and listening to some music can make it even more exciting. Whether you’re on the beach, a campsite, or just partying in your own backyard, fuel any occasion with your favorite tunes on full blast. Luckily, there are a lot of rugged Bluetooth portable speakers to choose from, which can survive the accidental drop in the mud, snow, and even water. Two waterproof Bluetooth speakers that promise big sound and big beats are JBL’s Charge 3 and 4, which are both available on Amazon at awesome discounted prices.

JBL Charge 3 — $100

When it comes to design, the JBL 3 looks almost exactly like most JBL speakers. It has a curved cylindrical shape, weighing 1.76 pounds and with dimensions of 213 x 87 x 88.5 mm. Its heft accounts for the big battery inside it and waterproofing. On a full charge, this speaker can last up to 20 hours. The Charge 3 can also be submerged in meter-deep water for 30 minutes without worries.

On the top of the Charge 3 you’ll find buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume control, play/pause/skip and a unique JBL Connect button. This button allows you to connect multiple JBL Connect speakers (including the Charge 4) to each other so they can play music simultaneously. The Charge 3 also features dual external passive radiators that vibrate with bass-heavy tracks. Although the exposed radiators might make you question whether the Charge 3 can really withstand submersion in water, don’t worry. They are sealed shut by rubber guards which also protects the speaker should you make it stand vertically while it plays music.

Since this is a big speaker, it has no problem filling up a large room with sound. It can also disperse music in all directions outside, but it’s best to be no farther than 20 feet away from it. Thanks to its twin radiators, the Charge 3’s bass is extremely full-bodied and resonates well when placed on a flat surface, like a table. Unfortunately, the highs left us a bit cold. While far from terrible, they lack sparkle, which can be attributed to its waterproofing elements. Finally, this speaker comes with a built-in mic so you can use it as a speakerphone for conference calls.

The JBL Charge 3 normally retails for $149, but with Amazon’s cool $49 price cut, you can get it for just $100.

JBL Charge 4 – $180

The JBL Charge 4 offers a few minor updates from the Charge 3. Their designs are nearly identical (it’s just slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor), even the specs. The improvements may not be obvious, but there are certainly some subtle refinements especially when you listen to it. For starters, the Charge 4 has fixed its predecessor’s problem with high-frequency sounds. They no longer sound weak and everything comes together for a much more well-rounded and balanced audio experience. The bass is still as powerful as ever, but it doesn’t overwhelm the rest of the sound spectrum. This speaker can also be cranked up impressively loud — in fact, even louder than the Charge 3. Even at max volume, whatever genre you’ll be listening to will sound great, from hip-hop to classical music (the Charge 3 is more suited with bass-heavy beats)

Another welcome update to the Charge 4 is the inclusion of a USB-C port aside from the USB-A ports, which means faster charging. On a full charge, the Charge 4 can last up to 20 hours but expect playback to shorten if the volume is too loud. And just like the Charge 3, you can use JBL’s Connect + feature to pair it with other JBL Connect speakers to amplify your music. It is also IPX7-certified, so you can take it with you near water and not worry about accidents.

The JBL Charge 4 usually comes with a $230 price tag, but take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount and get it for just $180.

You can take both the JBL Charge 3 and 4 at the swimming pool or at the seaside without extra thoughts. For $80 more, experience a better and louder sound with the Charge 4.

