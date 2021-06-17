If you’re looking for a great new (and huge) 4K TV, we’ve got a fantastic offer for you right now. At the moment, you can buy a JVC 70-inch 4K TV for just $548 at Walmart, saving you a similarly massive $149 on the usual price. If you’re looking for the biggest TV within your budget, we think you’re going to be happy with this huge screen that’s ideal for turning your living room into more of a home theater than ever before. Be quick though — stock is sure to be limited at this price and we don’t want you to miss out on such a great deal!
The JVC 70-inch 4K TV is pretty impressive looking. While it might not feature in our look at the best TVs and JVC doesn’t quite make the cut in our look at the best TV brands, we’re pretty confident at this price, you’ll be delighted by what’s here. Besides the massive display involved, the JVC 70-inch 4K TV offers 3 HDMI connections so you can hook up all your favorite devices without having to worry about juggling them too frequently.
Even better, the TV also has Roku built-in to it. That means you can use the TV to receive access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels all at a touch of a button or via the Roku app. With the Featured Free service, you can even check out hundreds of free movies, TV shows, and live news, all within moments. It’s a great way of upgrading your TV viewing experience for less. Via the Roku mobile app, you can also search through the results with your voice, as well as cast personal media or video across, and control your TV with your voice too. It’s all part of the convenient service that this 70-inch 4K TV from JVC can provide right now, all at a fantastic price.
Normally priced at $697, you can snap up this 70-inch 4K TV for just $548 saving you $149 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy a more cinematic experience for less.
More Prime Day 4K TV deals
Looking for a 4K TV but not sure if this is the one for you? We’ve got all the best 4K TV deals along with a special look at the Prime Day 4K TV deals going on right now. Alternatively, you can check out our look at all the best Prime Day deals as well as the Walmart Prime Day deals going on if you’ve got something completely different in mind.
75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV$2,700 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV$1,400 $1,700
77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation$3,397 $5,494
75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV$1,140 $1,200
85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV$2,419 $2,789
55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV$667 $1,000
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV$997 $1,200
65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar$1,598 $2,000
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV$998 $1,200
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
55-inch Samsung Q90T 4K TV$1,600 $1,800
55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV$1,200 $1,300
Hisense 55-Inch H65 Series 4K Smart TV$350 $400
48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV$1,300 $1,500
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $5,000
50-inch Toshiba LF621 4K TV$350 $430
43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV$298 $500
75-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K HDTV$1,397 $1,500
55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV$1,397 $1,850
65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV$1,800 $1,900
65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV$1,398 $1,957
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV$320 $480
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
