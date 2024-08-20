 Skip to main content
Hurry! This 98-inch 4K TV has a $1,700 price cut at Walmart

By
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

For those who have been thinking about upgrading their home theater setup with a massive TV, here’s your chance to do so while enjoying a $1,702 discount. The 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is on sale from Walmart for $2,298, which is nearly half of its original price of $4,000. It’s still not something you’d describe as affordable, but this is excellent value for a screen that’s this big. You’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to secure the savings from one of the top TV deals today though, as we’re not sure how long it will stay online. In fact, this TV has already sold out once since this deal started.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy, as the gigantic screen of the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV requires a lot of space if you want to maximize it. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats, this QLED TV will be an amazing display for watching shows and movies, which you won’t get enough of through the streaming services that you can access through the Google TV platform.

QLED TVs use quantum dot technology to display more colors with better accuracy and for incredible brightness, which are just some of the benefits that you’ll get with the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV. Other advantages, as discussed in our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison, include longer life spans, no risk of getting screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, which is further highlighted by this offer from Walmart.

There’s no shortage of QLED TV deals, but it will be tough to find a bargain with more savings than Walmart’s offer for the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV. From its sticker price of $4,000, it’s down to nearly half-price at $2,298, following an eye-catching discount of $1,702. You should hurry in completing the transaction for this QLED TV if you’re interested though, as the TV is liable to sell out soon.

