Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $30 with this discount

There are already many reasons why you would think about buying a streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and here’s another one from Amazon: a 40% discount that slashes its price to only $30 from its original price of $50. This is a limited-time deal though, so we’re not sure how long you’ve got before this chance at $20 in savings gets taken down. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase of it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Most TVs that are sold these days are smart TVs with built-in operating systems for accessing streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. However, if you’re not satisfied with the platform that your TV comes with, or you’re still using a non-smart TV, you’re going to want to buy a streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s an excellent way of maximizing the subscriptions that you purchased from streaming deals as it’s very easy to set up — just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and complete the onscreen instructions to launch Amazon’s Fire TV.

True to its name, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and you’ll even be able to play video games without a console through cloud gaming and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The streaming stick also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which will let you use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K may be small, but it’s a huge addition for any TV, especially if you connect it to a non-smart TV. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $50, but you’re going to want to buy it right now while it’s down to $30 from Amazon. The $20 discount isn’t going to last forever, so if you want to get this streaming device for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with your transaction immediately. Add the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your cart and check out quickly if you want to get it at 40% off.

