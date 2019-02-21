Share

There are a lot of different smartwatches to choose from. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose exactly which one is right for you. Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil, and many other big brands have all thrown at least a few different models into the market, flooding it with options. If you are looking to use your smartwatch as a functional and stylish accessory, however, the choices start to narrow. The Apple Watch comes in at an expensive price, but with a wide array of straps to choose from, making it one of the few options available for someone trying to tie an outfit together. If you can’t afford the cost of Apple tech, though, the deeply discounted Kate Spade Scallop is a really solid option. We actually liked it enough that we gave it an 8 out of 10.

The first thing that catches your eye about the Scallop Touchscreen is that it’s entirely Rose Gold. The second thing you probably notice is a beautiful flower-like bevel around the outer rim of the screen. Unlike many other smartwatches geared toward women, the Scallop offers a more chic and minimalistic look. It can still make a statement with its style, but it isn’t going to overwhelm the eye with unnecessary bedazzling. With a 42mm stainless steel case that’s just 9mm thick, this watch doesn’t end up being nearly as large and bulky on your wrist as many others — making it a solid, yet fashionable companion.

Features include smartphone notifications, activity tracking, weather reports, and control of your music. With a battery life of about 24 hours, you’ll likely have to charge it while you sleep. But as long as you remember to plug it in, you shouldn’t have any issues. Powered by Wear OS by Google, the scallop is compatible with Android OS 4.4 and newer, but with fairly limited compatibility for iPhone users. If you have an iOS device running on iOS 9.3 or higher, however, you shouldn’t have a problem. Beyond the nitty-gritty of the specs themselves, this Kate Spade watch also offers multiple watch faces and an exclusive ‘choose your look’ watch app to help you customize it to fit your lifestyle.

Normally priced at $295, the Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen is on sale for just $186 on Amazon. That $109 discount is likely thanks to the unveiling of the new Kate Spade Scallop 2 at CES 2019.

