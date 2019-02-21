Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet deal on the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch for women

Jacob Kienlen
By
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

There are a lot of different smartwatches to choose from. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose exactly which one is right for you. Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil, and many other big brands have all thrown at least a few different models into the market, flooding it with options. If you are looking to use your smartwatch as a functional and stylish accessory, however, the choices start to narrow. The Apple Watch comes in at an expensive price, but with a wide array of straps to choose from, making it one of the few options available for someone trying to tie an outfit together. If you can’t afford the cost of Apple tech, though, the deeply discounted Kate Spade Scallop is a really solid option. We actually liked it enough that we gave it an 8 out of 10.

The first thing that catches your eye about the Scallop Touchscreen is that it’s entirely Rose Gold. The second thing you probably notice is a beautiful flower-like bevel around the outer rim of the screen. Unlike many other smartwatches geared toward women, the Scallop offers a more chic and minimalistic look. It can still make a statement with its style, but it isn’t going to overwhelm the eye with unnecessary bedazzling. With a 42mm stainless steel case that’s just 9mm thick, this watch doesn’t end up being nearly as large and bulky on your wrist as many others — making it a solid, yet fashionable companion.

Features include smartphone notifications, activity tracking, weather reports, and control of your music. With a battery life of about 24 hours, you’ll likely have to charge it while you sleep. But as long as you remember to plug it in, you shouldn’t have any issues. Powered by Wear OS by Google, the scallop is compatible with Android OS 4.4 and newer, but with fairly limited compatibility for iPhone users. If you have an iOS device running on iOS 9.3 or higher, however, you shouldn’t have a problem. Beyond the nitty-gritty of the specs themselves, this Kate Spade watch also offers multiple watch faces and an exclusive ‘choose your look’ watch app to help you customize it to fit your lifestyle.

Normally priced at $295, the Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen is on sale for just $186 on Amazon. That $109 discount is likely thanks to the unveiling of the new Kate Spade Scallop 2 at CES 2019.

More Smartwatch Deals

The Scallop is an excellent option, but it’s not the only one available to you. Amazon doesn’t usually discount just one smartwatch, they drop prices at multiple at once. If you’re still perusing the web for a wearable worth slapping on your wrist, there are quite a few smartwatch deals to choose from. Here are the best Amazon deals we’ve found:

Locking for more smartwatch deals? Find Apple Watch deals, iPhone deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

This discounted smartwatch is a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa alternative

The Amazfit Bip isn't an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it's a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With built-in GPS and 30-day battery life, this cheap smartwatch is a great option to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iphone deals iphone1
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple MacBook Air Press Photo
Computing

Amazon takes $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with retina display

Amazon is taking $200 off Apple's latest MacBook Air. This MacBook Air has 13-inch retina display, a built-in FaceTime HD camera, and that classic lightweight wedge shape the Air is loved and known for.
Posted By Anita George
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in February 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Deals

Samsung drops a solid $100 discount on the Chromebook Pro

If you're in the market for a new laptop, but can't afford to drop $1,000 on one of the best models out there, Chromebooks are an excellent option. Right now, Samsung is offering $100 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Pyyros flashlight
Deals

This new all-in-one flashlight is a power bank, lighter, and screwdriver

The Pyyros modular flashlight can perform numerous field tasks, from hammering to starting fires. If you back it on Kickstarter now, you can score some savings on this innovative flashlight and multi-tool, but act fast: This early-bird…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on these air fryers by up to 50 percent

Air fryers have become a great alternative when cooking fried foods. They cook your food by circulating heat to achieve crispy golden finishes. If you've been looking to eat healthier, these 3 air fryers are discounted from Amazon right…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
IPVanish VPN
Deals

Protect your iPhone or iPad with the IPVanish VPN, on sale through February

One of our favorite virtual private networks for iPhones and iPads, IPVanish, is now offering a huge discount on its two-year subscription as part of its 7th-birthday promotion. Read on to find out more about how this VPN works and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll