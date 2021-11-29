Last chance to get this top-rated robot vacuum for $99 for Cyber Monday

Keen to get the absolute best robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal? At Walmart right now, you can buy an Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $99. Reduced from $149 to $99, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is an utter bargain and it’s highly rated making this easily one of the better Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals out there right now. It’s just one of the many best Cyber Monday deals we’re spotting at the moment but you’ll need to be fast to snap it up while stocks last.

The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum offers a lot of features you would expect from one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair while being much cheaper than a lot of those. Notice how Eufy often features in our look at the best robot vacuums? That’s why it’s worth checking out the Anker Eufy 25C. It has a powerful 1,500Pa suction power engine so it can cope with a lot of what might go on in your home. That’s helped by its triple brush cleaning system which can loosen particles before pulling them up and into the vacuum cleaner. A three-layer filtration system keeps things as clean and as allergen-free as possible too, before placing everything inside the robot vacuum’s dustbin to contain the dirt. Thanks to its impressive suction power, it’s able to cope with pet hair and anything else lodged in your carpet or on your hard floor ensuring everything looks far better than before.

The Anker Eufy 25C is smart too. It’s able to use some extra power via its BoostIQ system any time it spots something extra stubborn. Delivering up to 100 minutes of power means there’s no risk of it running out of juice at a pivotal moment either, with the vacuum returning to its docking station when it needs to recharge. it also has drop-sensing technology so it won’t fall off any surfaces or go downstairs by accident. App support means you can schedule it to perform certain actions too while there are voice controls for those times when you don’t want to get too tactile with the cleaner.

Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the Eufy 25C is a really practical and helpful robot vacuum. If you hate to clean and vacuum yourself, it’s the ideal companion for apartments or homes, thanks to working so efficiently. It’s even able to get under many pieces of furniture like sofas so you don’t have to worry about hidden areas of dirt. You’ll wonder how you lived without it.

Normally priced at $149, the Anker Eufy 25C is down to just $99 at Walmart. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this great price.

When does this robot vacuum Cyber Monday deal end?

It’s important to buy now. While, technically, Cyber Monday deals won’t end until midnight, deals truly end when stock expires. With high demand and stock issues aplenty this year, that could be pretty soon. A recent report from Adobe Analytics has found that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up by about 124% compared to before the pandemic so stock really is at a premium right now. Buy now while you still can.

