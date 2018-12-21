Digital Trends
Deals

Missed your chance to get an Apple Watch? Give them a last-minute gift card

Jenifer Calle
By
last minute gift cards from target sephora and xbox card christmas

The holidays are overwhelming enough without also obsessing over the perfect gift, which is is the last thing you want to stress about, and that’s where gift cards come into play. While people argue that online gift cards are impersonal or lack effort, it’s still free money that someone can enjoy on something they’ve been meaning to buy for themselves. With Christmas just a few days away you might have missed the shipping deadline but don’t panic, GiftCard.com let’s you send customized eGift Cards with a message attached so that every time they swipe they’re reminded of you.

Avoid the crowded stores and the long lines searching for a gift that you’re not 100 percent sure they will love. Gifting a gift card makes shopping easy so that you spend more time actually enjoying the holidays because at the end of the day that’s what Christmas is all about. And picking the gift recipient’s favorite store to buy a gift from makes it a more personalized gift. Of course, if you don’t know their favorite go-to place to shop, GiftCards.com launched Happy Cards, which are redeemable at any of the stores or restaurants listed on the card while earning cash back on select brands.

As an added bonus you can also earn cash back for every 100 points earned, letting you save $1 on future purchases from select brands. Some of the most popular brands include Target, Airbnb, and Overstock. Sometimes gifting an experience is better than something physical because you know they’ll spend their gift card instead of losing it. GiftCard.com has a selection of restaurants to dine at and also Fandango movie tickets, which seem to get more expensive every year, for a nice trip out of the house. If you have a beauty lover in mind, buying makeup can be tricky if you don’t know their exact lip color preference or skin tone match so a gift card to Sephora is perfect. Or if you have a gamer in your life there’s Microsoft XBox gift cards available to purchase games online. Get all your shopping holiday done in a few clicks.

Shop Now

Looking for more great deals? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, and so much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018
Up Next

Ditch the notch. Why Honor thinks the 'punch hole' is the better solution
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

B&H takes up to $150 off 2018 MacBook Air models for a limited time

Looking for last-minute sales on MacBooks? In the latest deal, B&H is taking up to $150 off certain configurations of new MacBook Air 2018 for a limited time, up until December 22. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Here’s where to buy a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

Christmas is almost here, but you still have time to purchase the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch to give as a gift. Here's where you can find the console in time for Christmas.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
quickbooks self employed sale accounting for you
Deals

Need accounting help? QuickBooks Self-Employed is half off for the holidays

QuickBooks is a great accounting software package, and a must-have if you’re an independent contractor and entrepreneur. For a limited time, you can save up to 50 percent on QuickBooks self-employed for the holidays.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Amazon subscriptions
Mobile

Give Rachael Ray a run for her money with these 13 recipe apps

You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to make a killer meal, you just need an easy to follow recipe app. We’ve compiled our 13 favorite cooking apps for Android smartphones and iPhones, including countless recipes to suit any taste.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Bose QC 35 II
Deals

Hear that? Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-canceling headphones are on sale

As convenient as earbuds are, over-ear headphones are still a better way to enjoy your music. And the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones in black are on sale for $50 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apple watch deals
Deals

Amazon and Walmart cut prices on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and other watches

If you're not quite done shopping for Christmas gifts, we found good deals on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin smartwatches from Amazon and Walmart. These versatile smartwatches are available for free shipping and delivery by Christmas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
board games walmart free gift card
Deals

These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. Walmart is now offering free eGfit cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

Time is running out to enjoy this Apple Watch deal before Christmas

If you're looking to pick up a gift for yourself, or a gift for the Apple geek in your life, this Apple Watch Series 3 deal from Amazon is exactly what you need. You can even get it in time for Christmas!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Gaming

Nintendo’s sale offers big discounts on some of the best Switch games

Nintendo is currently running several sales with the participation of multiple publishers on its Switch eShop. Games on sale include Battle Chef Brigade, Furi, The Escapists 2, and much more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas from under $25 to $100

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Deals

These discounted wireless earbuds are a great Apple AirPods alternative

The Jabra Elite Active 65t sports earbuds have everything you need to listen to your music on the go, without the AirPods price tag. With a hefty discount and shipping options before Christmas, they are an excellent option.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
udemy online courses december sale stocksnap e5gubd8mwn
Deals

Hit the books! Udemy’s top-rated courses are up to 90 percent off, today only

This week, Udemy is offering a huge selection of their courses for up to 90 percent off the original price. So whether you’ve always thought of improving your Photoshop skills or taking the next step in your career, there’s something…
Posted By Leah Bjornson
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung
Deals

Under-the-wire gifts for Christmas delivery from Instant Pot, Vizio, and Samsung

It's getting down to the wire for gift delivery before Christmas. We combed through Amazon and Walmart and found good deals on quality gifts sure to please from Instant Pot, Samsung, Lenovo, Vizio, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown