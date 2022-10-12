This Surface Pro 8-Style Lenovo Chromebook is $120 off

This week, you’ll find a wide range of deals from various internet retailers thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This sequel to Amazon’s Prime Day in the summer is seeing discounts on all sorts of products, with electronics and gadgets being a particular focus. And it’s not only Amazon that is offering Prime Day deals, as Best Buy is joining in too with its Best Buy Prime Day deals. If you’ve been waiting to make a purchase, such as a new Chromebook, here’s one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals you won’t want to miss out on. Best Buy is offering this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for just $380, saving you $120 from the original price of $500.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

One of the standout features of this Chromebook is its OLED display, which is a rarity in Chromebooks, especially at this low price. In our review of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, we praised its display, which looks great in its 13.3-inch size. The display makes it perfect for creatives who want a screen that looks exceptional, even on a lightweight and cheaper machine like a Chromebook.

We also loved the IdeaPad’s exceptional battery life, even though the OLED display can be a drain on batteries. This 42-watt-hour battery is said to last up to 12 hours, giving you more than enough time to do a full day’s work on a single charge or even two days of light use. The solid build quality from Lenovo makes it feel like a weighty and well-made item, despite its low price point.

At just 2.22 pounds in weight and only 0.27 inches in thickness, this is easy to slip into a bag and carry around all day. Plus, there are the essentials for modern Zoom life, like dual cameras for taking photos or for chatting and a built-in microphone. If you’re after a Chromebook for day-to-day tasks that you can take out to work or use at home, but you want a screen that’s a cut above the rest, this is a bargain at $380 right now at Best Buy.

