Lenovo has the cheap tablet you’ve been looking for (while this deal lasts)

Nina Derwin
By

If you’ve been wanting to bring home a new tablet but haven’t exactly wanted to spend a lot of money, this is the deal for you. Today we’re seeing one of the cheapest tablet deals we’ve seen in a while. You can bring home the Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 tablet for only $70, saving you $40 or 36% off its original price of $110. At a price this low, it’s difficult to turn down this deal. Whether you want a tablet to bring with you when you travel, for your kids, or for school, this is one deal that is worth your consideration.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3

The Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 tablet is a thin, lightweight, and highly portable device that makes accessing your favorite streaming content on the go easier than ever. Google Entertainment Services allows you to access movies, TV shows, books, and more all from your fingertips, and when you sign into all of your subscription services, you’ll get all of your content in one place. Many people consider the Lenovo Tab M7 as the tablet of choice for kids thanks to the price point and Google Kids Space, which offers content geared just for little ones.

While the Lenovo Tab M7 is not necessarily one of the most innovative tablets on the market, it’s affordable, reliable, and lightweight, making it the perfect travel companion. You can download all of the Google apps you already love, and you can download millions of games from Google Play. Best of all, each new Lenovo Tab M7 comes with three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited so you can try out the app right from your device, enjoying all of your favorite tunes for no additional cost.

If you’re also looking for a new laptop to accompany your Lenovo tablet, there is never a shortage of Lenovo laptop deals to choose from. Whether you’re grabbing a new tablet or a total upgrade to your laptop and tablet combo, keep in mind that this deal won’t last forever. Bring home this tablet today for only $70 and save 36%, or $40, off its original price of $110. At this low of a price, it’s hard to beat Lenovo’s Tab M7 deal.

