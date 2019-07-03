Share

With July 4 a couple days off and Prime Day 2019 coming down the pipeline, now is the best opportunity for American shoppers to score some big deals on laptops, desktops, 4K TVs, and other expensive electronics until Black Friday. It’s an especially good time for laptop deals, and we’ve already covered some ongoing PC sales from HP and Dell, but Lenovo also has some solid discounts right now.

Below, we’ve highlighted a couple of the juiciest discounts from Lenovo’s ongoing 4th of July sale, with offers on modern ultrabooks like the mighty Thinkpad X1 Extreme and the sleek Yoga C930 that can save you as much as $400. If these don’t have what you’re looking for, though, then be sure to also take a look at these laptop deals that are also available as part of Lenovo’s July 4th sales event.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme

The ThinkPad lineup has changed a lot over the years, but since acquiring the brand of IBM about a decade ago, Lenovo has kept it fresh. The appropriately named X1 Extreme represents the pinnacle of modern ThinkPad design, offering just about everything PC lovers could want from a laptop: Its 15.6-inch Full HD display (upgradable to 4K if you’re willing to pay for it) is beautiful, it delivers superb performance despite its slim design, and its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card even lets this unassuming-looking laptop run modern games at good settings, something most of these thin ultrabooks don’t offer.

This Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme comes loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM as well – more than sufficient for work, multi-tasking, streaming, and more – and its 256GB solid state drive gives you plenty of high-speed storage for your files. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a premium laptop that regularly sails north of $2,000, so discounts are always welcome, and the Lenovo July 4 sale lets you score one for as low as $1,673 and save $186. Other configurations are also on sale if you want upgraded specs like a 4K touchscreen.

Lenovo Yoga C930

Along with the iconic ThinkPads, Lenovo also makes a number of fantastic 2-in-1 laptops for users who like the added versatility of fold-flat touchscreens. The Yoga series in particular offers some shining examples of this, with the Yoga C930 featuring 14-inch touch display that rotates 360 degrees on its hinge to allow for tablet-like use with the included Lenovo Active Pen stylus. Despite its slight chassis and fold-flat design, however, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is far from delicate, boasting some of the best build quality we’ve seen on a 2-in-1 ultrabook.

Under the hood, this Lenovo Yoga C930 packs an 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a high-speed 256GB solid state drive, which are solid specs for an everyday work and entertainment machine. As part of its July 4 sale, Lenovo is offering some of its biggest discounts on the Yoga C930 2-in-1: The standard configuration is marked down to $1,000 for a nice $400 savings, and upgraded models are also available for similar discounts if you want some more juice or a nicer 4K touch display.

