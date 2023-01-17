 Skip to main content
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts

Lenovo has showed up today with some impressive laptop deals, massively discounting a couple of its popular ThinkPad models. While these are regularly priced in a range that makes more sense for professionals and businesses, with the huge price drops, these ThinkPads make sense for just about anyone. You can use our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide to help determine if Lenovo is offering something that’s right for you, and you can read onward for more details on how to grab one of these ThinkPads at an unbelievable price right now.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $1,067, was $3,049

The ThinkPad T14s makes sense for students and teachers, for professionals and creatives. While there is a newer generation of the T14s available on the market, this second generation model has everything most people will need, and because of its high performance specs, it holds up with current software and connectivity needs. As built for this deal, it has an 11th-generation Intel i5 processor and 16GB of system RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience when using the laptop. A super fast 512GB solid state drive is also part of the package. It has a 14-inch Full HD display, a fingerprint reader, and a Full HD webcam with dual array microphone that makes it worthy of consideration as one of the best laptops for videoconferencing.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 — $1,507, was $3,349

With the ThinkPad X13, Lenovo focuses on portability and simplicity in a laptop computing experience, yet manages to include plenty of power for most people’s computing needs. As built for this deal, the ThinkPad X13 has an Intel i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which combine with 16GB of RAM to create a solid, responsive experience no matter what kind of work may bring you to your laptop each day. It also has a whopping 1TB of solid state storage space. When it comes to experiencing the Lenovo ThinkPad X13, like all of the best laptops, it has a sharp, immersive screen with Full HD resolution. It comes in at 13.3 inches, and includes an HD camera with microphone. This makes it a great option for remote workers and students who interact with friends and family back home. A fingerprint reader is included for security, and a long lasting battery provides all day performance.

