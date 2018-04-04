Amazon does it all, including these 8 services you may have never heard of

Share

Did you know that Jeff Bezos is building a giant clock inside a mountain? By now, you have probably heard more than a few crazy news stories about what Amazon and its CEO have been up to. From acquiring Whole Foods to advanced smart home technology, the online retail giant has its hands in just about everything — including a wide variety of services.

If knowing the unknown is something that piques your interest, take a look at a few of our favorite lesser-known Amazon services. You might as well take full advantage of that Amazon Prime subscription while you have it.

How many products do you think get returned to Amazon every day? Considering the complex nature of the average consumer, that number has got to be off the charts. The real question is, what do they do with all of those products after they are returned?

That’s where the Amazon Warehouse comes in. With a huge variety of deep discounts on open-box products, it’s surprisingly easy to find savings on slightly used goods. If you’re looking to save a buck or two and don’t care if someone touched it before you, we highly recommend you take a look.

Go to Warehouse

You may have already heard mention of AmazonFresh, but do you really know what it is? To keep it simple, AmazonFresh is a grocery delivery service. If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, you can purchase this service for an additional $15 a month to get groceries delivered straight to your door.

This service is only available in some areas, but the idea of not having to go to the grocery store can be pretty tempting.

Check Availability

Did you think Etsy was the only place to find something original online? You thought wrong. Amazon actually has an entire section dedicated to handmade jewelry, knickknacks, clothing, and more. There are even some items you can have personalized just for you.

If you’re looking for a custom shot glass or a piece of jewelry with your name all over it, Amazon Handmade has what you need.

Take a Look

If you’re someone who finds themselves shopping on Amazon fairly often, then you probably noticed the occasional coupon here and there. What you may not know is that Amazon has an entire page dedicated to sorting and browsing thousands of online coupons.

You can sort by section, price, brand, and even expiration date to find the savings you’re looking for. Amazon Coupons have a tendency to expire and be replaced fairly often, so there are always fresh discounts to be found.

See All Coupons

Did you ever think Amazon would be shipping living things to your door? It’s your reality now. With a wide variety of succulents, shrubs, annuals, and much more, you no longer have to go to a store to grab a plant for your home or garden.

The next time you need to spruce up your patio with a little extra greenery, don’t forget to check the Amazon Plants Store. Chances are it has exactly what you are looking for.

Go to Plants Store

We’re sure you have heard of Uber Eats, GrubHub, and a few other popular food delivery services, but have you heard of Amazon Restaurants? It is much like any of the other delivery services, but with the power of Amazon backing each delivery.

We prefer to use Amazon Restaurants for all of our food delivery because they are the only service willing to deliver food from restaurants all the way across town.

Check Availability

Do you like getting free samples? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have the option to get sample boxes sent straight to your door. You do have to use your own money to pay for each sample box, but you receive an equal credit back for a future purchase.

If you’re already planning on buying things on Amazon, you might as well get a free sample box or two while you’re at it.

Learn More

Have you ever heard of Amazon Vine? The Vine program that gives consumers free stuff as a reward for an honest review of the products. These products are often things that have yet to be released and need a bit of consumer backing to get started.

Amazon Vine is by invitation only, but you can get noticed by getting a reputation as someone who writes honest and fair in-depth product reviews.

Learn More

Looking for more great stuff? Our curated deals page has everything you need, or you can sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.