If you’re looking for one of the best OLED TV deals around, you’re going to love the TV deals Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV for $1,300, saving you $600 off the usual price of $1,900. A tremendous price cut, it gives you all the benefits of an OLED display while also giving you a huge TV to watch movies or play games on. We don’t know how long this deal will last for so if it sounds perfect to you, hit the buy button before you miss out.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV

We’ll cut to the chase — LG is one of the best TV brands around, particularly when it comes to OLED so you’re onto a good thing here. The LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV might not make the cut for being one of the best OLED TVs but it’s not far behind.

The OLED panel means that you get self-lit OLED pixels that light up individually ensuring a superior picture. It leads to perfect blacks and deep colors, even when they both need to be on screen at the same time. That’s further helped by LG’s AI Picture Pro 4K technology that automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling so you get lifelike images every time. 100% color fidelity also means a more accurate viewing experience with the a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K helping produce richer colors at all times. A dedicated Filmmaker mode ensures you get things looking just how the filmmaker intended them to look, with Dolby Vision IQ further helping matters.

Continuing the TV’s reign of offering some of the features you’d see in the best TVs, the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is also super simple to use thanks to the convenient Wiimote style Magic Remote, an easy-to-use operating home screen, and extensive support for every streaming app imaginable. There’s built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay too.

Ordinarily priced at $1,900, the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is down to $1,300 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Likely to be a big hit, we can’t see it staying this price for long. If it sounds like the right TV for you, hit the buy button below now so you don’t miss out on this big-screen and gorgeous-looking experience.

Editors' Recommendations