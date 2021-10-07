$700 off an OLED TV AND free HBO Max? Don’t miss this LG TV deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for a brand new smart TV to add to your home? This is the perfect time to get a 4K TV with a subscription to HBO’s awesome original and syndicated programs. Watch the hottest movies and TV series, new releases, original programs, and more from HBO on a big-screen LG OLED 4K TV from Best Buy. Right now, you can get the LG 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1200, saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,600; or you can get the LG 65 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800, marked down from $2,500 for a huge savings of $700. Whichever you choose, you’ll be enjoying beautifully immersive picture quality for all of your fall movie nights and football parties.

Get six months of HBO Max for free when you buy a 2021 LG OLED TV with these Best Buy TV deals. Claim your free trial below.

LG – 55-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,200, was $1,600

Want to upgrade your TV before we get too far into the football season? Right now, you can get the LG 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,200, marked down from its regular price of $1,600 for a total savings of $400. This TV features an extra-large 55-inch display with over 8 million pixels for incredible detail, color, and contrast. Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa let you search across all of your favorite streaming services to find movies, TV shows, live events, sports, and more. The Magic Remote offers both intuitive and programmable buttons as well as voice control. Bring the cinema experience home with the LG TV deals going on today at Best Buy.

LG – 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,800, was $2,500

Go big with the LG 65 inch OLED 4K Smart TV, on sale now at Best Buy for just $1,800. You’ll save $700 off the regular price of $2,500 when you order it today, plus get free shipping or in-store pickup where available. This Smart TV features Google Assistant and Alexa to help you find your favorite TV shows, movies, and content from across a range of streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus, you’ll get a free six-month subscription to HBO Max when you buy it today! Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Check out the other OLED TV deals currently available to find the one that’s right for your home.

