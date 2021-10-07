  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

$700 off an OLED TV AND free HBO Max? Don’t miss this LG TV deal

By

Looking for a brand new smart TV to add to your home? This is the perfect time to get a 4K TV with a subscription to HBO’s awesome original and syndicated programs. Watch the hottest movies and TV series, new releases, original programs, and more from HBO on a big-screen LG OLED 4K TV from Best Buy. Right now, you can get the LG 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1200, saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,600; or you can get the LG 65 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800, marked down from $2,500 for a huge savings of $700. Whichever you choose, you’ll be enjoying beautifully immersive picture quality for all of your fall movie nights and football parties.

Get six months of HBO Max for free when you buy a 2021 LG OLED TV with these Best Buy TV deals. Claim your free trial below.

Get Offer

LG – 55-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,200, was $1,600

LG 55 inch OLED 4k TV with glowing tree on the screen, on a white background.

Want to upgrade your TV before we get too far into the football season? Right now, you can get the LG 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,200, marked down from its regular price of $1,600 for a total savings of $400. This TV features an extra-large 55-inch display with over 8 million pixels for incredible detail, color, and contrast. Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa let you search across all of your favorite streaming services to find movies, TV shows, live events, sports, and more. The Magic Remote offers both intuitive and programmable buttons as well as voice control. Bring the cinema experience home with the LG TV deals going on today at Best Buy.

Buy Now

LG – 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,800, was $2,500

LG 65inch OLED 4K TV with glowing purple tree on the screen, on a white background.

Go big with the LG 65 inch OLED 4K Smart TV, on sale now at Best Buy for just $1,800. You’ll save $700 off the regular price of $2,500 when you order it today, plus get free shipping or in-store pickup where available. This Smart TV features Google Assistant and Alexa to help you find your favorite TV shows, movies, and content from across a range of streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus, you’ll get a free six-month subscription to HBO Max when you buy it today! Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Check out the other OLED TV deals currently available to find the one that’s right for your home.

Buy Now

More 4K TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more 4K TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$800 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Staples is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Staples.

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for October 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Roomba vacuums are insanely cheap at Walmart right now — hurry!

Irobot Roomba e6 wifi robot vacuum on a hardwood floor.

Best Buy has tons of massive TVs under $1,000 during this 4K TV FLASH SALE

The Hisense 60-inch 4K TV has an Android operating system

Crypto miners have busted through Nvidia’s LHR graphics cards yet again

Graphics cards in a crypto mining farm.

Destiny 2 is getting rid of its Forsaken campaign expansion

destiny 2 forsaken expansion vault

Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on NordicTrack bikes, treadmills, ellipticals

Man Working Out with NordicTrack Elliptical Machine

Microsoft expands right to repair through new agreement with a nonprofit

Man repairing phones.

The iPhone 14 may keep its distinctive notch for yet another year despite rumors

iPhone 13 Pro's smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's larger notch.

Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $500 off right now — no kidding!

Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop on sale at Dell

The best foldable phone deals and sales for October 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy deals for October 2021

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Does Ring Alarm have a glass break sensor?

Ring alarm on kitchen counter.