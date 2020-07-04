There’s no denying the cinematic capabilities of 4K TVs, but they don’t always come with superior audio. If you’ve finally decided to say goodbye to your TV’s tinny, muffled speakers, you might want to invest in a soundbar. We’ve listed here top-rated options from LG, Vizio, and Samsung, all of which are discounted for Independence Day. Jump on these 4th of July sales now and walk away with up to $170 in savings.

LG 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $180, was $280

Upgrade your home theater with the booming audio of the LG SL4Y. This model uses the Dolby Digital decorder which is responsible for reproducing multichannel sound, allowing for a cinematic audio experience. It also comes with a lightweight carbon diaphragm that lessens distortion to deliver crisp, clean audio. Coupled with a powerful subwoofer, you’ll hear everything with a powerful, tight bass response and feel like you’re in the scene.

LG also outfitted the soundbar with the Adaptive Sound Control. This feature adjusts the settings automatically according to content to ensure optimal audio performance. As the scene switches from sports to drama to action or when a show takes a commercial break, the soundbar adapts so there’s no need for you to keep reaching for the remote to change the volume.

BUY NOW

Vizio 5.2.1 Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer – $330, was $500

Bring movie nights to new heights with this Vizio soundbar system. This model boasts technologies from leaders in the audio industry – Dolby Atmos which makes it seem like sound comes from all around you, and the DTS Virtual: X technology, which digitally processes a virtual height and depth element to deliver a multi-dimensional sound experience. The included subwoofer completes the package, so every action is accompanied by room-shaking bass that you can feel.

Playing your favorite tunes from your phone directly to the soundbar is made possible with the built-in Chromecast. You’ll also be able to stream high-quality audio over your home’s Wi-Fi network without interruptions if you get a text or phone call. For a more seamless experience, download the Vizio SmartCast mobile app so you can turn your smartphone into the ultimate remote to easily set up and control the soundbar.

BUY NOW

Samsung 5.2.1 Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer – $900, was $1,000

If you’ve got the cash to splurge on a soundbar system, you might want to consider this premium model from Samsung. It packs Dolby Atmos technology, which makes every audio element move independently around you from all directions, even from above. From the sounds of people and places to music, you’ll feel as if you are part of the scene. The accompanying subwoofer just makes the experience better. Expect every action to come to life with deep, rich, and heart-pounding bass.

The sleek design of the Samsung Acoustic Beam Q Series is a match for any TV and interior setting. It even comes with a wall-mountable design so you can customize your home theater setup as needed. Use the soundbar’s built-in inputs or Bluetooth connectivity to start streaming and the remote for seamless settings adjustment and playback control.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations