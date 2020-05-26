These fantastic Samsung, LG, TCL 4K TVs are on sale for $500 or less

Memorial Day may be over but there are still plenty of cheap 4K TV deals left for you to take advantage of. Save up to $350 when you get the Samsung RU800, TCL 6-Series, and LG UM6900 4K TVs at Amazon and Best Buy today.

50-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV – $400, was $430

The Samsung RU8000 is an entry-level 4K TV with a surprisingly good picture quality despite its relatively affordable price. Even though it lacks local dimming, it’s capable of delivering deep uniform blacks with excellent peak brightness and reflection handling, making this TV suitable for brightly lit rooms. It also boasts a beautiful streamlined profile, a top-notch user interface, and a classy remote. Simply put, this is one of the best midrange 4K TVs out in the market right now. Get the 50-inch unit of the RU8000 at Best Buy for just $400 instead of $430.

The Samsung RU8000’s build construction and design are outstanding for the price. Its stand is made of good quality plastic that supports the TV’s weight well and prevents most wobbling. Its borders are slim and unobtrusive to the viewing experience. This TV reminds us quite a lot of Samsung’s pricier Q60R with its robust and sturdy chassis – for a lot less money. On the TV’s back is a healthy collection of ports including three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, component ports, LAN Ethernet port, RF input, and an optical audio output. They’re all facing backward, though, which could be a problem if you choose to mount this TV on your wall.

As mentioned, this TV’s picture performance is pretty awesome. It can get quite bright, which prevents ambient light reflection, plus its overall gray uniformity is decent with just minimal dirty screen effect. Unfortunately, viewing angles are a bit poor so it’s best to sit directly in front of it to enjoy the most accurate image. When it comes to color accuracy and vibrancy, this TV just cannot compete with Samsung’s QLED offerings. Colors on the RU8000 are a bit cool-toned, with a slight blue skew that’s typical of older LED-backlit LCD TVs. Reds tend to look a bit orange, and greens lean more towards lime. What’s great is the presence of Auto Depth Enhancer technology, a feature that applies different levels of contrast to different areas on the screen, producing images with outstanding depth. And with Motion Rate 240, motion handling is excellent with a fast response time that helps display crisp motion with minimal blur trail. Furthermore, this TV supports FreeSync variable refresh rate technology which is bound to delight gamers.

We encountered no problems whatsoever when it came to the Samsung RU8000’s smart TV interface. Running on Samsung’s Tizen 5 OS, the layout is simple and runs smoothly and snappily. Press the home button on the remote to pull up a row of shortcuts and a few recommended apps. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, it has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect a soundbar or pair of headphones to it wirelessly. Finally, this TV comes with a universal remote that’s slick and understated. It’s got dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, which is great if you have those services and completely useless if you don’t. We would have preferred dedicated transport (play, fast-forward, etc.) controls. The on-screen transport controls are fine if a bit difficult to maneuver.

With good picture quality, an easy-to-use interface, and a good remote, the Samsung RU8000 is one of the best mid-range 4K TV options out there. Get a 50-inch unit for $500 today at Best Buy.

55-inch TCL 6-Series 4K Roku TV – $450, was $800

TCL’s P-Series (not to be confused with Vizio’s P-Series) caught us off guard with its stunning picture quality back in 2017. From then on, we’ve expected nothing but great things from the Chinese electronics company. The 6-Series 4K Roku TV proves once again that TCL is the budget TV manufacturer to beat. This TV’s gorgeous QLED display is simply one of the finest that you can buy on a limited budget. It has bright HDR highlights, deep blacks, excellent color (once calibrated), and good motion handling. It doesn’t get everything right, though, as we’ve noticed a distinct lack of shadow detail in the picture.

If you’re familiar with TV terms you may have stumbled upon the words “quantum dots.” This is the type of display technology that the TCL 6-Series possesses. Quantum dots expand the color gamut and color volume, delivering a wider spectrum of colors to enjoy, displayed with more depth and more brightness. Unfortunately, this TV’s out-of-box color performance is a little wonky. You may need to hire a professional calibrator to adjust the settings for the optimum picture quality. With Dolby Vision support, you’ll be able to watch Netflix shows with the most minute of details, although shows that tend to have very dark scenes like Ozark or Mindhunter were very challenging to watch. The lack of shadow detail is not exactly a dealbreaker, though, and the overall picture quality is still top-notch.

Roku is simply one of the best TV platforms on the market, and it’s an utter delight to use on this TV. Navigating various streaming apps and channels has never been this simple and intuitive. The most popular apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, and YouTube, are all readily available, and you get access to a broad range of free content via Roku TV’s Featured Free program.

These days you don’t buy a TV for how it sounds. Since modern TVs are pretty thin, their audio quality tends to be quite unimpressive. Surprisingly, the TCL 6-Series doesn’t sound terrible. The dialogue is clear, and sound effects don’t get in the way or distort. Give it a listen and decide if you still need to purchase a soundbar.

If you’re a budget but still demand a superb picture quality on your 4K TV, then the TCL 6-Series a solid option. Get a 55-inch unit for $450 instead of $800 at Amazon – a huge $350 off. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $400.

65-inch LG UM6900 4K TV – $500, was $550

The 65-inch LG UM6900 4K TV only costs a few dollars more than the Samsung RU8000 and TCL 6-Series, but given what it’s worth we think that it’s a much better investment. It’s a terrific all-rounder that’s stunning for movies, TV shows, and games, featuring a 4K Upscale Engine processor that transforms HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution for even more mouth-watering and crisp details. The downside? The picture isn’t particularly bright and its ports can be better placed (they’re backward-facing and located almost near the center, although there are some side-facing ports that are more convenient).

The UM6900’s 4K LCD display is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) which works with LG’s own Active HDR to make each shot sharper and more dynamic, and as realistic as possible. Furthermore, advanced color mapping and color-enhancing technology ensure that colors are accurate and remain vibrant at all times. The contrasts could use some work, though, and the display could definitely be brighter, but these drawbacks don’t ruin the overall viewing experience.

This TV runs with LG’s artificial intelligence-driven WebOS smart software, which acts as a portal to all the leading streaming services. The interface is fast, responsive, and well-organized, with easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps and channels both online and broadcast. And with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant integrated, you can opt for hands-free control and content search. LG’s astonishing Magic Remote is compatible with this TV, but unfortunately, it requires a separate purchase.

If the LG UM6900 doesn’t compare with LG’s premium OLED screen; nevertheless, its picture quality is pretty good and its relatively affordable price won’t burn a hole in your bank account. Get a 65-inch unit for $500 at Best Buy, an awesome $50 off its normal retail price of $550.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations