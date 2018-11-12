Digital Trends
The LG V30+ gets a huge price cut on Amazon, today only

Jacob Kienlen
Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from offering some great deals earlier than expected. Amazon has already launched its early Black Friday deals page in anticipation, mostly offering flash sales and deals of the day for all of the eager beavers out there. Though this page launched at the start of November, the discounts are only just now starting to get good. Today only, November 12, Amazon is offering a whopping 40 percent off the unlocked LG V30+. This gorgeous phone normally retails for $930, but this one-day sale drops the price to just $400.

There is a lot of hype around the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy S9, but if you just want a really high-quality phone at an affordable price, the LG v30+ is an excellent option. We reviewed the standard LG v30 earlier this year and found it to be a great phone — LG’s best smartphone at the time, in fact. However, the LG V30+ is just a better version of that same phone. With 128GB of storage, a 16MP camera, water resistance, over 8 hours of battery life, and a beautiful 6-inch OLED display, it’s an excellent alternative to Apple and Samsung phones.

When it comes to just specs, this LG smartphone is definitely a strong contender, but it’s the sound quality that really gives it an edge. The LG V30+ puts more of a focus on music. Though the phone itself comes with a pair of LG Quadplay Earbuds, the V30+ has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC that can also drive those more expensive audiophile-level headphones. It also has a MicroSD card slot that can handle up to 400GB of extra storage, so you can load up an entire library of songs and experience quality sound wherever you go.

This early Amazon Black Friday deal is only going on today, November 12, so you’ll want to act fast. The phone itself comes unlocked, meaning it’s compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon without you having to sign any sort of contract. Priced at just $400, this one-day sale nets you $530 in savings you won’t find anywhere else.

