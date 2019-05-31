Share

Looking for a new gaming keyboard for your PC? NewEgg is offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard at an awesome 44% discount. Originally $180, it is now available for only $100.

The Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard features fast mechanical switches, customizable RGB illumination, nine programmable buttons, and dedicated media controls to help bring your gaming experience to a whole new level.

Logitech equips this keyboard with Romer-G Mechanical Switches, which is the top choice of esports professionals. It is said to be 25% faster than the standard mechanical switches. This keyboard also flaunts dual contact points, which virtually eliminates common mechanical switch errors and ensures lasting precision. The mechanical switches are tested by Logitech G engineers to ensure that each one lasts for 70 million keystrokes.

In terms of design, the Logitech G910 is a spark of genius. The general design and materials are superb, but what really stands out are the colors, thanks to the Lightsync RGB lighting. This lighting technology reacts to the in-game actions for many games, including automatically highlighting key bindings. You can also customize the brightness, color, lighting animation, and effects in Logitech G HUB and synchronize it with your other Logitech G devices. Gaming has never been this colorful.

The Logitech G910 also boasts nine programmable G-keys to make gaming more convenient. These keys allow you to execute complex game commands with just a keystroke. You can assign commands to one of the keys using Logitech G HUB. You can also take control of your music and videos by using the dedicated media controls, which let you play, pause, mute, adjust volume, and skip tracks/scenes easily.

While the Logitech G910 is great for gaming, it can be challenging for day-to-day typing. The key-to-key spacing is slightly cramped, which could be inefficient for work. You might find yourself making a lot of typos because the spacing is smaller.

Enhance your gameplay with the Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard. Order yours now on NewEgg for a discounted price of $100.

