Digital Trends
Deals

This Logitech G910 mechanical gaming keyboard gets an $80 price cut on NewEgg

Alan Francisco
By
Logitech G910 Orion Spark
Logitech G910 Orion Spark Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Looking for a new gaming keyboard for your PC? NewEgg is offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard at an awesome 44% discount. Originally $180, it is now available for only $100.

The Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard features fast mechanical switches, customizable RGB illumination, nine programmable buttons, and dedicated media controls to help bring your gaming experience to a whole new level.

 

Logitech equips this keyboard with Romer-G Mechanical Switches, which is the top choice of esports professionals. It is said to be 25% faster than the standard mechanical switches. This keyboard also flaunts dual contact points, which virtually eliminates common mechanical switch errors and ensures lasting precision. The mechanical switches are tested by Logitech G engineers to ensure that each one lasts for 70 million keystrokes.

In terms of design, the Logitech G910 is a spark of genius. The general design and materials are superb, but what really stands out are the colors, thanks to the Lightsync RGB lighting. This lighting technology reacts to the in-game actions for many games, including automatically highlighting key bindings. You can also customize the brightness, color, lighting animation, and effects in Logitech G HUB and synchronize it with your other Logitech G devices. Gaming has never been this colorful.

The Logitech G910 also boasts nine programmable G-keys to make gaming more convenient. These keys allow you to execute complex game commands with just a keystroke. You can assign commands to one of the keys using Logitech G HUB. You can also take control of your music and videos by using the dedicated media controls, which let you play, pause, mute, adjust volume, and skip tracks/scenes easily.

While the Logitech G910 is great for gaming, it can be challenging for day-to-day typing. The key-to-key spacing is slightly cramped, which could be inefficient for work. You might find yourself making a lot of typos because the spacing is smaller.

Enhance your gameplay with the Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard. Order yours now on NewEgg for a discounted price of $100.

Looking for other computer accessories? Check out these great deals on gaming headsets and wireless accessories.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Health & Fitness

Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Amazon slashed prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches for Father's Day. With its location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, and music features, Garmin's Fenix 5 lineup lets you mix and match colors, face sizes, and materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Get the awesome Apple iPhone X from NewEgg for more than $200 off

Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Newegg is offering a fabulous open-box deal on the iPhone X 64GB that you may want to consider. The premier smartphone is currently offered at $673, a huge drop from its normal price of $900.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Ring’s Flight Cam, a motion-activated outdoor security camera, gets a price cut

Home security with local management and remote access is one of the primary applications for smart home ecosystems. NewEgg dropped the price on the Ring Floodlight Cam, one of the best-known highly integrated smart home security devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 50 inch un50nu7100 walmart uhd
Deals

Walmart knocks $430 off one of Samsung’s best 50-inch 4K TVs

Memorial Day and the sales that go with it may be over, but that's not to mean you now have to settle for a bad deal on a 4K TV. Case in point: Walmart has slashed a massive $430 off one of Samsung's most respected 50-inch 4K TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
small home appliance deals nespressio inissia titan
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price on this De’Longhi espresso and coffee machine by $64

Amazon slashed the price of Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for today's 24-hour sale. This compact single-serve espresso and coffee maker operates automatically. This barista-grade espresso machine is a stunning bargain.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Coros Pace Smartwatch
Deals

The Coros Pace GPS smartwatch gets a $100 price cut from Amazon

There's more to fitness trackers than Fitbit and Garmin: The excellent Coros Pace is a GPS watch that’s perfect for runners and marathoners (and great for other activities as well), and it just got a nice 33% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung curved 4k tv deal 65 inch un65ru7300f best buy
Deals

Best Buy drops a great deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K curved TV

Best Buy has knocked $250 off the asking price of one of Samsung's finest 65-inch curved 4K TVs, dropping the price down to $750. But if that's a little too steep, it can be spread over a 12-month period at $63 per month.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

Dell slices $199 off the price of its newest XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell has come a long way since its "dude" and desktop days. The company is behind some of the best new laptops in the biz, and the XPS 13 is among our favorites. To start off summer, Dell has knocked $199 off the XPS 13, so score yours now.
Posted By William Hank
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off right now for a limited time only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals airc
Deals

Walmart drops big discounts on LG and Frigidaire window air conditioners

Walmart is currently dropping prices on Frigidaire and LG air conditioners. With discounts as much as $200 on Window units, it's a good time of year to pick up one of these cooling machines before the heat hits.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Deals

Walmart chops $80 off price of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Cellular models

Still deciding about whether to own a wearable? Now is the right time to get one, as prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches have dropped. The GPS and Cellular models are now both $80 off at Walmart.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
best tech under $100
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Samsung Gear VR headset by a whopping 30%

Are you looking for an affordable piece of gear to transform your gaming and movie-watching experience? Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017) at a 30% discount. Normally $130, it is now just $92.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero