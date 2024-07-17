Game in style with one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far for a gaming monitor. Sure, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are pretty wild but did you know that other retailers are having some great sales, too? For example, Newegg is currently offering a 34-inch Crua ultrawide gaming monitor for over half-off of its previous price. That’s right, if you act now, you can snag a new ultrawide gaming monitor and save $280 on it. That’s because Newegg has cut the price down from $500 to just $220. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or just starting out, you need to have a look at this deal.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Crua Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Want to feel immersed in your favorite game? This is the ultrawide monitor that will get you there and now you can get it for a steal. For just $220, you can get an ultrawide monitor that comes with a curved display and a 21:9 aspect ratio, a vivid 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution, and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, if you’d rather mount your gaming monitor to a wall, this monitor can support that. The Crua Ultrawide gaming monitor also has a 1 ms response time, a 1500R curvature, and HDMI and DisplayPorts. It doesn’t have built-in speakers, but with the money you save on this monitor, you can buy yourself some great new headsets.

It’s not always easy to find the right gaming monitor, but sometimes deals like this can help narrow things down quite a bit, especially if you need a great monitor at a more budget-friendly price. If this monitor has what you need, don’t waste time getting it, as a deal like this likely won’t last for long. But if you’re looking for something different, take a look at this other great Prime Day gaming monitor deal.

Need some tips on how to avoid buying a gaming monitor dud? Check out our guide on gaming monitor mistakes to avoid. And if you want to know which gaming monitors are the best, have a look at our list of the best gaming monitors.